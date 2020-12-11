'I Love a Mama's Boy': Michael and Stephanie Break Shocking News to His Mom in Exclusive Finale Sneak Peek

✖

Mike and Stephanie are ready to move their life to the City of Angels, but mom Liz isn't exactly taking the news well. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's season finale of I Love a Mama's Boy, the couple sits Liz down to break the news of their Los Angeles move amid the coronavirus pandemic as they nervously await her reaction.

"I'm worried about telling Mike's mom that we're planning on moving to LA, because I'm taking her son away from her," Stephanie tells the camera. "This isn't about trying to get away from her. This is about a job. I don't want her to think I'm purposely trying to take her son from her. I'm just trying to do what's best for our relationship."

Meeting up for a glass of wine at home, Stephanie broaches the subject with her boyfriend's mom, saying she and Mike thought it was a good decision for her to take that next step in her career, and that the move would allow Mike to start his modelling career in earnest. Needless to say, Liz doesn't take the news well, asking Mike, "How can you leave home without me?" and laments being left "all alone."

When Stephanie assures that her mom is also "not happy" about her move far away from home, Liz doesn't seem to take it into consideration, asking, "You really need to fly that far away? Move that far away and take my son from me?" Asking if she would consider moving to LA first to see if she likes it before inviting Mike to go with her, Stephanie responds, "To me, that just makes me feel like what if he doesn't come, you know what I mean? Then am I gonna be out there by myself?" Liz responds quickly, "If you guys are as close as you say, then he will be there," to which Stephanie fires back, "So why not just come right from the beginning?"

As the two go back and forth, Liz insists she won't be saying goodbye to her son anytime soon. "It's always just been me and Michael, and then all of a sudden this girlfriend that he's with says she wants to take another job," she tells the camera later. "But she's not taking my son away from me that many states away. It's just not gonna happen." I Love a Mama's Boy airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. Catch up on the most recent season with updates from PopCulture here.