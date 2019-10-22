How Kylie Jenner Wished Kim Kardashian Happy Birthday on Instagram

Kylie Jenner posted a heartfelt birthday message to her older sister, Kim Kardashian on Monday afternoon. The two makeup moguls are in the middle of a big cross-promotional campaign at the moment, so Jenner had easy access to a recent glamor shot of them together. In the caption, she shared a message of thanks as well.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful big sister. I’m so blessed to have you in my life!!” Jenner wrote. “Your love, guidance, selflessness and loyalty are unmatched… I love you in this life and beyond!!!”

The top comment came from Kardashian, who wrote: “I love you so much!!!!”

The photo, meanwhile, showed Kardashian and Jenner facing each other, glaring at the camera cheek-to-cheek. The two both sported their own beauty products, and they wore matching yellow tank tops.

Kardashian’s KKW Beauty cosmetics line is capitalizing on the reality star’s 39th birthday with a big 39%-off sale. Meanwhile, her company has recently partnered with Ulta Beauty supply stores, which Kardashian spent most of the weekend promoting. On her Instagram Stories, fans watched her visit a store with her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, where the two looked at a KKW Beauty display side-by-side with a Kylie Cosmetics counter.

“Look at how cute you guys!” Kardashian said, zooming in a poster of herself and Jenner lying togethre arm-in-arm. “I’m at Ulta, here to check out our display. Gosh, this makes me so happy.”

As Jenner let her followers know, Kardashian’s sale also applies to their crossover products, such as the KKW X Kylie Lip Set. Jenner also posted another, apparently older photo of them together on her Instagram Stories, adding an animated birthday hat sticker to her sister’s head.

Jenner spent the weekend away with Kardashian in honor of her birthday. According to Kardashian, they were in Palm Springs. Jenner posted two solitary photos from the trip — one of her sitting by the pool with her friend, Yris Palmer, and another of her alone in a beach chair. The resort they were at included a stunning view of the mountains, a crystal clear blue pool and a sprawling golf course.

Kourtney left a passive-aggressive comment on her youngest sister’s posts, feeling that the social media mogul should have included the other party guests in her pictures.

“Where’s the rest of us?” she asked Jenner.

The comment picked up hundreds of likes and replies, as followers debated the finer points of social media marketing. A few seemed to feel that Jenner should have used her platform to promote her sister, while others understood why she would want to protect her stylistic success while she has it.