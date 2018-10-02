‘How Far Is Tattoo Far?’: Snooki’s New MTV Show Pushes Friendship to the Limits

How much do you trust your friend when it comes to putting something permanent on your body? Would you let them choose your tattoo — without you knowing? How Far Is Tattoo Far? aims to answer that question when it premieres Thursday, Oct. 11 on MTV.

MTV’s new show, hosted by Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Younger actor Nico Tortorella, pits friends and couples against one another as they pick out tattoos that the other person won’t get to see until they’re completed on their body.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a new promo for the show, Polizzi teases, “We’re talking anything, anywhere and you can’t even peek at the tattoo until it’s done.”

The show is based on the hit international show, Just Tattoo of Us, and based on the first promo, looks like things could be getting seriously wild.

Polizzi’s new show is just one of the exciting developments in the reality personality’s life. Last month, she told Us Weekly that she and husband Jionni Lavalle were preparing to have a third child. The two are already parents to 6-year-old Lorenzo and 4-year-old Giovanna.

Polizzi revealed that the couple has been trying for a third child for a few months now, but that she hasn’t gotten pregnant between filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation and stressing over various work projects like How Far Is Tattoo Far?

“We’ve actually been trying for two months now and it’s not happening,” she told the publication. “So I’m just gonna relax. If it happens, it happens.”

There’s nothing to complain about in her marriage, she added.

“It’s not like we even try hard. The love we have for each other and our kids just makes it easy,” she said. “Obviously we have some days where I’m like, ‘Go away.’ But we’re doing amazing, clearly, cause we want more kids.”

She also weighed in on fellow Jersey Shore star and meatball partner Deena Cortese’s pregnancy.

“I’m like, ‘Girl, don’t indulge in everything,’” she said. “With [Lorenzo] I ate everything, and it took me a year to lose the weight.”

With Giovanna, Polizzi said she found a happier balance.

“I treated myself once a week and I still worked out and I lost the baby weight in two weeks,” she revealed. “If you splurge once a week, and don’t do it every day, it’s not going to be that hard to get your body back.”

How Far Is Tattoo Far? premieres Thursday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV