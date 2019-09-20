‘House Hunters’ Host Suzanne Whang Dead at 56

House Hunters host Suzanne Whang has died at the age of 56 following a years-long battle with cancer. According to Whang’s partner, Jeff Vezain, the television host, actress, and comedian passed away at around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 as he sat by her side. He announced her passing in an emotional Facebook post shortly after.

“Suzanne Whang (1962-2019). A lifetime of love, adventure, humor and bliss now lives in our memories,” the Thursday night post began. “On Tuesday evening around 7:20pm, Suzanne breathed her last breath here at home, as I knelt beside her and caressed her.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“For thirteen years she confronted cancer with courage, humor, determination and optimism. She was immensely encouraged by the love of her family, friends and those she had yet to meet,” Vezain’s post continued. “Your kind, loving messages always lifted her spirits. I know she would prefer that her life be celebrated, as opposed to her passing mourned, but I also know how vehemently she disagreed with anyone being told, “Don’t cry.” So…cry if you will. I’ve been crying a LOT! And laughing…and everything in between. It’s all part of life, but laughter was a staple of our dynamic.”

“Her audacious sense of humor blessed many, shocked a few, but allowed us to laugh in the face of adversity. She was an amazing daughter, sister, friend, mentor and advocate,” it added.

“As I, her family and her closest friends process her transition, we ask for your prayers and loving thoughts. We have appreciated all of the kind words and memories shared on her Facebook page. It has brought much comfort,” Vezain concluded. “As I say good bye to a soul who was more than a true love, but also a best friend and an intellectual and spiritual book-end, know that we may not be able to respond to queries, but will try to keep you updated. Thank you.”

Born in Arlington, Virginia in 1962, Whang graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Yale University and a master’s degree in cognitive psychology from Brown University, CBS Los Angeles reports.

An actress with supporting roles on a number of TV movies and series, including General Hospital, Criminal Minds, and NYPD Blue, Whang was best known as the voice and face of House Hunters. She hosted the series for nine years.

Whang’s other notable credits include her recurring role as manicurist Polly Chae on the show Las Vegas for four seasons. She was also a radio host, published author, minister, writer, producer, and political activist.