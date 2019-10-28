Honey Boo Boo Reveals Wild Fingernails Photo That Is Literally Electric

Honey Boo Boo recently took to Instagram to reveal a wild photo of her fingernails, and it is literally electric. In the photo, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is seen holding a string of lights that wrap around her long fingernails, as she flashed a big grin for the camera. many of her fans have since commented on the post, with one exclaiming, “AWW YOU LOOK SO AMAZING ALANA FRANCES I LOVE YOU BEST FRIEND.” Another perosn wrote, “Hope your ok honey. We are all rooting for u and your family.”

“Your nails are so beautiful omg and u are also love u girly,” someone else said.

“You are a very strong young lady. Be very proud every time you look in that mirror. Keep smiling you are far to pretty not to. Wishing you the best sweetie. Have a very blessed day,” one other user commented.

Thompson has not been quite as active on social media lately, as her family has been going through a rough time ever since her mother — Mama June Shannon — was arrested on drug charges earlier in the year.

Thompson has been living with her older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon ever since, and according to some reports, has not had much — if any — contact with her mother.

The young reality TV star shared an Instagram post in September where she opened up about how she has been feeling lately, writing, “Can we just be real for a second? Let me tell y’all how proud I am of myself! I have honestly been [through] hell and back this year! And I”m still standing! I have been doing so good in school! And just being more happy!”

“I get so much hate but then I think about who all loves me and i know them haters mean nothing!” Thompson went on to say. “I have so much going for me and so many people that love me! And the best words you can hear is I see you trying I’m so proud of you! But really that feeling is a whole different story!”

“Knowing you are making people happy and most importantly you, hits so different!” she added, then ended her post by saying, “Let me just be the one to tell y’all if you are going through anything right now trust me it gets better you are worth it, I’m so proud of you, I can see you trying, I love you!”

