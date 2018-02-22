Honey Boo Boo Denies ‘Acting Black’ on Instagram Video: ‘You Can’t Act a Color’

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson sassed her way through a reply to comments that she has been “acting black” on social media.

The 12-year-old took to her Instagram story to deny the accusations and to question what they even mean.

In the post, which was captured and shared by The Shade Room, Thompson began: “Let me just tell y’all, someone just told me to stop acting black in my comments.”

“Honey! The last thing I am is black, honey, I’m white. Look at my face, hon. I’m white,” she continued, “And I want to know how the f— you act a color? Like, oh you wake up one day and be like, ‘Hm, let’s see! I’m gonna be purple.’”

Twirling her hair and tossing her head throughout, Thompson concluded with a direct message for her critics.

“Ho, you can’t act a color. You can be a color, but you can’t act a color,” she said.

While the southern pre-teen is active on social media and portrays a bold personality on the family’s reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, Thompson admits she has been dealing with some recent struggles.

On an episode of the WE tv series, the former pageant queen ran away from her mother “Mama June” Shannon. Later, she confessed on the show that she feels lonely after her mom and older sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, both have new boyfriends, leaving her without attention.

“Pumpkin just had [her boyfriend] Josh move up, and now she’s pregnant,” Thompson explained. “I mean, Pumpkin and Josh and mama and her new boyfriend — it can get lonely some times,” Alana shared. “I got [my three-legged dog] Jelly Bean but it’s the only person I got.”

Meanwhile, she longs for a stable relationship with her father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, who is vying for more visitation rights in their relationship.

“Pumpkin’s pregnant. June is sleeping and hanging around another man. Alana is running off,” Sugar Bear said on the show. “I can’t get visitation, but they look at me as the bad parent. It don’t make no damn sense.”

More of their relationship and Thompson’s struggles will be revealed on Mama June: From Not to Hot, airing Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.