'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Reveals Daughter Mae's Adorable Nap Situation

Home Town star Erin Napier welcomed her second child, daughter Mae, with her husband, Ben Napier, in May. Since then, the HGTV personality has been open about what life has been like as a mom-of-two. Most recently, she took to Instagram to share some details about Mae's sleeping schedule and asked if any other new parents could relate to her current conundrum.

Erin posted a photo on Instagram of herself cradling Mae in a sling. Her little one was fast asleep, as the Home Town star noted that Mae can only settle down for a nap in that exact position. Erin captioned the photo with, "anyone else have a baby who only likes to nap in a wrap?" In turn, many of her followers responded with their own parenting anecdotes and advice. One Instagram user wrote, "Yup. I think it’s so they can hear your heart and they can smell you. It’s comforting. Plus you get baby snuggles." Another commented, "Easiest way to do it! You look beautiful as a new mom though!"

Erin and Ben welcomed their second daughter in May. The two are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Helen. To announce Mae's birth, the couple spoke with PEOPLE to share some insight into how they decided on their daughter's name. They explained to the outlet that the newborn was named after Erin's Aunt Mae. The Home Town stars told the publication, "While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have. They're already so in love with each other!"

Ben and Erin revealed that they were expecting their second child a little over a month before Mae's birth. On Instagram, Erin explained that she and Ben decided that they wanted Helen to grow up with a sibling. She wrote, "By now most of you know that in just a few weeks we will be adding another little face to our home videos and photo albums. Just like Helen did, her little sister has made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now, and I’m deeply thankful that we’ve had almost 8 months of keeping this our news just for our family and close friends."

Erin continued to write that she and Ben came to their conclusion after seeing her father and uncle interact at her grandmother's graveside. The HGTV personality continued, "Two men with many differences strengthened each other. Two men who knew her better than any of us ever could. Siblings do that, they know and remember and keep the stories of a family alive. And we wanted that for Helen."