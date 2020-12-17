'Home Town': Erin and Ben Napier Help Raise Funds for Mississippi Children's Hospital

✖

Home Town stars Erin and Ben Napier are helping to raise funds for a Mississippi children's hospital by way of an online raffle. The couple took to Raffle Creator to set up the big event, which — at the time of this writing — has already raised nearly $25,000. "We are giving one lucky person a true Laurel experience and the chance to shop at Laurel Mercantile privately!" the couple exclaimed in description of the raffle.

Going on to detail the big prize, the Napiers wrote, "The winner's prize will be a 2-night stay in Laurel, a $250 gift card to our Mercantile store, and 45 minutes of a virtual design consultation. Purchase your ticket to be put in the drawing for this incredible experience! All donations will be applied directly to the Children’s of Mississippi Growing Campaign." The couple also took time to share a little bit about the the hospital they're raising money for. "Mississippi’s only children’s hospital, Children’s of Mississippi, is growing and recently opened the newly constructed Kathy and Joe Sanderson tower, which doubles the hospital's size – meaning more space to match the world-class care provided to Mississippi’s children," they shared. "We are raising awareness and support for Mississippi’s only children’s hospital, Children’s of Mississippi!"

Want some help from me and @scotsmanco designing your house, a 2 night stay in Laurel and a $250 gift card to our store Laurel Mercantile? You can buy a chance in a raffle that benefits @childrensofms! https://t.co/PoySddBxVV — Erin Napier (@ErinRNapier) December 17, 2020

In Home Town, the Napiers restore and breathe new life into Southern homes in their city of Laurel, Mississippi. The show first debuted in 2016, and will begin airing its fifth season in January. The new year will also reportedly bring two new Home Town spinoffs: Home Town Takeover, and Home Town: Ben's Workshop. While Home Town and Home Town Takeover are HGTV series, Home Town: Ben's Workshop will launch on Discovery+.

Erin and Ben have been married since 2008. They share one child together, a daughter named Helen. The toddler was born in 2018, around the time that Season 2 of Home Town premiered.

Earlier this year, the pair sat down with Country Living and spoke about their joy over having been doing Home Town for the past four year. "We never expected this," said Erin. "Getting a TV show never even crossed our minds." Ben added, "The way it all happened was crazy. It was never something we thought would turn into a career."