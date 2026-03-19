High-Profile Bravo Reality TV Show Halted, No More Seasons Currently Planned

The Real Housewives of Miami may not be returning. At least for the foreseeable future.

TMZ reports the Bravo reality series is on a deep pause. Production on the series has halted, and the future for the franchise is unclear.

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Despite such, the show has yet to be officially canceled. What happens next however has yet to be determined by the network. This comes as two of the franchises, The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of New York City are on long production pauses. NYC recently resumed filming and confirmed the Season 16 cast, while the same has not been the case for New Jersey, which will be heading into its 15th season.

A new franchise, The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is slated to premiere soon, with New Jersey staple Dolores Catania appearing in a friend role on the show. Other franchises, such as The Real Housewives of Dubai, have been canceled in recent years.

This is not the first lengthy hiatus for Miami. The franchise debuted in 2011 as the seventh entry in the overall Housewives universe. After three seasons, the network paused the series, but it was revived in 2021 for Seasons 4 and 5, initially exclusively on Peacock. Bravo later brought it back to the network for Season 6, with Season 7 premiering in June 2025.

Page Six reports the show is on an indefinite pause due to a plummet in ratings. An insider told the outlet that the cast – Alexia Nepola, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira, Larsa Pippen, Stephanie Shojaee and friends Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton – were given a heads up before the production pause was delivered.

Season 7 concluded with an explosive three-part reunion last October 2025. The show has long-been among the least-watched of the franchises.