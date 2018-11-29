See HGTV’s Stacked New Year’s Day Lineup of New Episodes

We are still more than a month away from New Year’s Day, but HGTV already has a packed schedule planned for Tuesday, Jan. 1, including new series premieres. These new shows are the perfect remedy for wintry doldrums, especially if you dream of spending your holiday vacations in exotic locales.

The network’s “HGTV All-Premiere New Year” program includes a trio of shows in beautiful locations: Caribbean Life, Mediterranean Life and Bahamas Life. Off the Grid, On the Beach also takes you to gorgeous homes around the world.

Another selection of beautiful homes will be highlighted in Pool In My House, My Lottery Dream Home and HGTV Dream Home 2019.

While many of these shows take viewers far from wintry locations, one show takes you to Chicago for Windy City Rehab. New episodes of House Hunters and House Hunters International also hit the small screen on New Year’s Day.

Scroll on for a look at what is coming up on HGTV on the first day of 2019.

Caribbean Life

HGTV’s All-Premiere New Year kicks off at 2 p.m. ET with two episodes of Caribbean Life. As the title suggests, the show takes viewers on a trip to Caribbean islands with families looking for the best place to start a new life. Viewers will head to Turks and Caicos and St. Croix in the first two episodes.

Mediterranean Life

Two episodes of Mediterranean Life follow at 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. ET. This show will follow families looking to call Spain’s Costa del Sol and Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast home. The first episode follows a family of seven moving to the beautiful Mediterranean coast of Spain.

Bahamas Life

The third in HGTV’s “Life” trilogy is Bahamas Life, which starts at 4 p.m. ET. The first two episodes follow families hoping to get a year-round vacation in The Bahamas. One family wants to move to the Berry Islands, while another is hoping to enjoy the waters of Nassau. The series will give viewers a look at living in a tropical paradise.

Off The Grid, On The Beach

Off The Grid, On The Beach (working title) is a new half-hour series, with two episodes airing on 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET. The show will take HGTV viewers to some of the most beautiful places in the world. Clients searching for the best beachfront property around the world will help find their dream locations.

Pool In My House

Have you ever wanted a show just about expensive pools and spas being built indoors? HGTV finally has the show for you with Pool In My House, which airs at 6 p.m. ET. In this hour-long show, HGTV will take viewers on a tour around North America to look at the most opulent indoor pools and spas. The special also includes interviews with homeowners and architects.

My Lottery Dream House

Two episodes of My Lottery Dream House air back-to-back on 7 p.m. ET. In the first episode, host David Bromstad goes to Vero Beach, Florida to help a multi-millionaire couple find their perfect home. Later, Bromstad will help a single father from Richmond, Virginia find a perfect, high-end home.

HGTV Dream Home 2019

Alison Victoria, who is also hosting Windy City Rehab for HGTV, is joined by Brian Patrick Flynn to unveil a Rocky Mountain retreat in Whitefish, Montana in HGTV Dream House 2019 at 8 p.m. ET. The hour-long special will take viewers on a tour of the beautiful home, made from the best available materials. At the end, one lucky person will get to live at the home.

Windy City Rehab

Windy City Rehab kicks off at 9 p.m. ET and stars real estate developer Alison Victoria. In the new series, Victoria tries to attract wealthy buyers after investing big bucks in fixer uppers throughout Chicago. If she cannot get the buyers, she will miss out on a chance to make a profit. Victoria is best known for hosting DIY Network’s Kitchen Crashers.

House Hunters and House Hunters International

The last new New Year’s Day programs are House Hunters at 10:30 p.m. ET and House Hunters International at 10:30 p.m. ET.

In House Hunters, a couple with two very different ideas is trying to find the perfect vacation home in southern Vermont. The man wants a perfect ski condo for winter, while the woman wants a cabin by the lake that would be perfect for all four seasons.

In House Hunters International, a San Diego couple is dreaming of moving to Cabo San Lucas.