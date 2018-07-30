‘Good Bones’ Stars Mina Starsiak and Karen E. Laine Read the Meanest Tweets About Themselves

HGTV’s Good Bones stars Mina Starsiak and Karen E. Laine have found the best way to shrug off people’s mean comment.

The mother-daughter duo’s “Mean Comment Monday” series is designed to remind people that way they say does have consequences, and provides a cheeky outlet for the two. There have been four videos so far, and the HGTV cast members don’t plan to stop anytime soon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“One of my favorite things is Jimmy Kimmel‘s ‘Mean Tweets,’” Starsiak said in the first video. “It makes light of all the people who aren’t very friendly, so we’re doing our own version of celebrity mean tweets with ‘Mean Comment Monday.’ It will just motivate everyone to hopefully be a little bit nicer.”

Most of the comments people have made are about the ladies’ screen presence and taste.

“The show should be called Two Gingers with Horrible Taste,” Laine reads, while Starsiak Hawk laughs.

“No thanks!” Starsiak reads later. “Enough of those with no talent dominating our screens.”

Fans are loving the series, and think the ladies are hilarious for reading these things about themselves on video.

“These MCM clips make me love you gals even more,” one commenter wrote.

The HGTV home renovation show, Good Bones, will be returning for season 4, as audiences continue to see Starsiak and her mother, Laine, revitalize Indianapolis, one property at a time.