HGTV’s 'Extreme Makeover' Revival Host Revealed to Be 'Modern Family' Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson will be the next person to shout "Bus driver, move that bus!" as the new host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

The Modern Family star will host HGTV's 10-episode remodel of the popular home-improvement series in which families and communities in need of help are given a massive reworking of their homes.

"I was so inspired by the original series and now I can't wait to help families as the new host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," Ferguson said in a statement.

The series initially ran on ABC for nine seasons between 2003 and 2012 with carpenter Ty Pennington acting as host. The decision to hand over the blueprints to Ferguson suggests that producers may be looking for someone who can play up the feel-good aspects of the series, rather than focusing too much on the nuts and bolts of home repair.

"Jesse's participation as host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is one of the ways that HGTV will put its own creative lens on the series," said Jane Latman, who was named president of HGTV in April, in a statement. "We'll make some variations to creative aspects of the show, but it will always deliver the great storytelling that made it one of the most iconic and successful properties in television. Jesse's a funny guy, with a warm, caring nature who will help us find the humor and joy in every situation, so that will make this a unique viewing experience for everyone."

Each episode will put a spotlight on people trying to help someone in their community. The home overhauls will reportedly include interior, exterior and landscaping — all completed within seven days while the family is sent away for the week. Builders, designers and landscapers will race against the clock to renovate the home before the family returns.

At its peak, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition earned an average audience of nearly 16 million viewers on ABC. HGTV will make the series available via its mobile app and other on-demand venues. The network has also secured the U.S. and Caribbean rights to air 100 episodes of the original ABC program.

The revival was officially announced back in January, when chief lifestyle brands officer for Discovery, Kathleen Finch, told Variety that HGTV considered it for quite some time. The series "always has been on our list of things to do. We just said, 'Why not?' We approached ABC. We approached Endemol. We had a lot of really great conversations and we were able to strike a deal," Finch said.

"When viewers hear it's on, they are going to say, 'Well, of course.' It makes perfect sense," she continued. "It was really a pipe dream for a while and we are really looking to make it all come true."

New episodes of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will premiere sometime in 2020.