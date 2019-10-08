Gwen Stefani’s Tweet After ‘The Voice’ Exit Has Fans Upset

Gwen Stefani is leaving The Voice at the end of this season, but until then, it’s business as usual. The singer was back on Twitter on Monday night and Tuesday morning, and fans were going wild for her understated posts.

Stefani has been and on-again, off-again coach on The Voice for years now, but fans were especially excited when she returned this year to replace Adam Levine. It seemed like a more permanent switch, but it was not meant to be. On Monday, NBC announced that Stefani will not be returning for Season 18.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Still, that leaves practically all of Season 17 for Stefani to lift up talented singers, and she is here to win. On Tuesday, she was tweeting about the show, keeping fans in nail-biting suspense until the Tuesday night episode. She posted a video of Myracle Holloway’s rendition of “When I Was Your Man,” teasing fans with the results.

“Such a special audition,” she wrote with a glittering emoji. “Can’t wait for u guys to see [The Voice] tonight!”

Holloway is a Christian gospel singer, and a clear powerhouse in The Voice Season 17 lineup. She is based in Los Angeles, California, and already has songs on Spotify other streaming services.

During Holloway’s performance on The Voice, Shelton was the first to turn his chair, and Stefani followed shortly after. The other two judges were clearly impressed, but they did not want to get in between Stefani and Shelton.

“You have really good taste!” Stefani told her boyfriend.

“I thought you loved me! How could you do this to me?!” Shelton replied.

After all the other judges had said their piece, Shelton admitted: “It would actually be a miracle if she chose me.” However, fans, were force to wait until Tuesday night’s show for the final word. Meanwhile, they were already heartbroken over Stefani’s exit to begin with.

Here is everything fans had to say about Monday night’s cliffhanger on The Voice.

Anticipation

you’ll have to watch like everyone else to find out — Sarah e (@oldsongsplease) October 8, 2019

Some fans begged Stefani to answer the cliffhanger for them right on Twitter. Others responded with resignation.

‘Give Me A Hint’

I am in Denmark and can’t watch. Give me a hint. Please. — Desma (@Desma71) October 8, 2019

Some fans even went so far as to beg Stefani to tell them who Holloway picked. They told her that they were outside of the country, and would not be able to watch, so it was only fair that they get the update from her.

Excitement

I can’t wait for tonight’s show 😳❤️ — Jackie Warren 🍁✝️🎶 (@warrenkylady) October 8, 2019

Many, many fans tweeted at Stefani just to say how excited they were for Tuesday night’s show. Season 17 of The Voice just got started, but already the hype is ramping up.

Myracle Holloway Fans

Love her voice!! Can’t wait to see it tonight. 🙌🏽🙌🏽 — MaryK Myal (@MaryKMyal) October 8, 2019

While she is new to The Voice, Holloway is an established singer already, and there were those who were all-in on her from the start.

Holloway has been singing in church choir since she was a child, and she has been performing publicly elsewhere since she was a teen, according to Idol Chattery. She eventually landed a role as a background singer on tour for Earth Wind and Fire.

#TeamGwen

#teamgwen is crushing it this season!! 😍 — OklahomaWeather (@forthegwen) October 7, 2019

Whether Stefani gets Holloway or not, many of her fans think she has this season in the bag. They let her know how well she is doing, and assured her she would win the season.

“We LOVE the winning team,” one fan wrote with a shouting emoji.

Brennen

He made a great choice! #thevoice — SonjaMia Swiftie🦋 (@sonjamiaSwiftie) October 8, 2019

Many fans also discussed Brennen, who officially joined Team Gwen on Monday, and how the two might work together. A few fans suggested that he sing some Dave Matthews Band covers, though Stefani will have final say as his coach.

Happy Birthday

Happy 50th birthday to @GwenStefani! 🎉🎂



The gorgeous & talented artist started off in the band No Doubt & later flourished individually, selling over 100 million records worldwide & winning 3 Grammy Awards. pic.twitter.com/zkQucZDF07 — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) October 3, 2019

Some belated birthday wishes for Stefani were still rolling in as well, in light of all the Voice hype. Stefani turned 50 on Thursday, though as many fans told her, you’d never know by looking at her.

Departure

PLEASE tell me that Gwen Stefani is NOT leaving The Voice! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jLKbMYRmgB — Angela Critchfield (@ac2cnkotb) October 8, 2019

Finally, many fans were preoccupied with Stefani’s departure from The Voice. Although she is going all out this season, Stefani revealed that she will not be back next fall, due in part to an overloaded schedule, she told Entertainment Tonight.

“I didn’t expect to be doing [the Vegas show] and The Voice at the same time,” she told ET. “I just feel like I’m alive in a way I’ve never been before, because I have to be! Because doing both is a lot.”



The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.