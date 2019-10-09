Gwen Stefani Shares ‘Awkward Moment’ With Boyfriend Blake Shelton Following ‘The Voice’ Exit

Things are getting a little awkward for Gwen Stefani on The Voice — but not for the reason you might think. Amid the news that Stefani is being replaced as a coach by Nick Jonas next season, the No Doubt frontwoman has taken to social media to share a few posts promoting her ongoing season. In one, she shared an “awkward moment” when her boyfriend and fellow coach Blake Shelton tried to get in on her bonding session with coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

In the funny video Stefani shared to Instagram, Clarkson video chats her just to “say hey.” Soon, Clarkson adds Legend to the call so that all three are chatting away. “I feel like I’m totally bonding with you guys! This is awesome,” Stefani tells her co-workers.

But it’s not long until Shelton butts in from out of frame, asking Stefani who she’s bonding with. Upon seeing Clarkson and Legend, who look less than thrilled to see him, Shelton attempts to keep the conversation going.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 8, 2019 at 7:12pm PDT

“Oh hey, sorry, Blake,” Clarkson says.

“I think it’s time to go,” Legend says shortly. “Show’s about to start.”

Both Clarkson and Legend hang up and Stefani walks away, leaving Shelton, who has been a coach on the show since its inception and who has won the show six times, in the dust.

“That awkward moment when…” Stefani captioned the clip.

Although Stefani has not yet spoken out about her impending exit from the show, Jonas told Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show this week that he is “so excited” to join. The 27-year-old Jonas Brothers member even got in on the smack talk already after Shelton joked in a welcome message to him that he was too young to compete as a coach.

“I’m gonna have to look through the rules — ’cause this is my TV show — I’m not sure that you’re even old enough to be a coach on The Voice, but I’m certain that you’re gonna get your butt kicked, buddy. Welcome,” Shelton said in a video message DeGeneres shared on her show Tuesday.

In the same clip, Clarkson and Legend suggested forming an alliance so as to “destroy Blake Shelton.”

After seeing the video, Jonas joked, “Blake, I’m gonna kick your ass.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Stefani will continue coaching throughout the current Season 17 and Jonas will join in Season 18 in spring 2020.