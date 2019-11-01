Gwen Stefani Posts Spooky Video for ‘The Voice’ Revealing ‘The Scariest Coaches on TV’

On Halloween Thursday, The Voice team shared a hilarious clip of coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson being turned into the “scariest coaches on TV.” Stefani also shared the playful clip on her Instagram page to wish her fans a happy Halloween. Stefani also shared some fan costumes in her Instagram Story, as well as one really special fan costume.



The Voice clip used some of the best filters Instagram has available to turn some seemingly innocent scenes from the current season into moments ripped from a horror movie. Even Shelton’s laughs turn creepy when you put them through a filter. Hilariously, the video ends with Shelton choking on one of his laughs.

The video was so funny that most people were not scared, but were laughing hysterically.

“Blake coughing after trying to do a creepy laugh is so funny,” one fan wrote.

“The scariest coach on the voice is Gwen. Just saying,” another commented.

“Ahahaha [oh my God] wow I’m not afraid of horror movies but this video aaaaaaa,” another wrote.

Stefani also shared an amazing photo of Marie Osmond dressed as the “Hollaback Girl” singer for Halloween. “Literally blown away by this wow wow wow wow!!!!!” Stefani wrote.

The next Halloween video from The Voice team will likely not include Stefani. She announced plans to leave the series after the ongoing Season 17, and will be replaced by Nick Jonas. Stefani also worked on the show as a coach in Seasons 9 and 12, and was a part-time advisor in Seasons 8 and 10. She came back this fall to replace Adam Levine and has never coached on consecutive seasons.

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement announcing the coaching change in October. “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

Stefani’s team on The Voice now includes Calvin Lockett, Jake HaldenVang, Rose Short, Myracle Holloway, Kyndal Inskeep, Destiny Rayne and Joana Martinez.

While Stefani is not returning to the show, she will still have Shelton in her life. The two singers have been dating since 2015 after meeting on The Voice.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Trae Patton/NBC