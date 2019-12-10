Gwen Stefani Poses for ‘Forever’ Photo With Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ Set

Gwen Stefani is celebrating her “forever” with beau Blake Shelton as the No Doubt singer wraps up the end of her possible last season on The Voice. After announcing her exit from the NBC singing competition would come at the end of Season 17, Stefani seems to be soaking up her final few shows in the coach’s chair alongside Shelton, sharing a cuddly photo from the set on her Instagram ahead of Monday’s show.

“Forever #MCM,” she wrote, tagging Shelton and adding a heart-eyed emoji.

The couple recently collaborated on the new song “Nobody But You,” which will be included on Shelton’s next album, Fully Loaded: God’s County, to be released on Friday.

“Blake saved my life, everybody knows that,” Stefani told Entertainment Tonight Monday. “Like, we’re just having the time of our lives, and we never expected that this late in our lives, so we’re just trying to savor every moment together, and just to be back on The Voice as well — not to change the subject — but working together again has been really fun, and I love being here and I love being with him.”

Stefani has had a profound influence on Shelton’s life as well, with the country star telling The Tennessean earlier this month, “I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life. The biggest part of that is just how [Stefani] came into my life and now our relationship. It’s just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn’t make sense. If you put God into it, everything that’s happened with us makes sense.”

The eight remaining artists on The Voice are Kat Hammock and Ricky Duran from Shelton’s team; Short of Stefani’s team; sister duo Hello Sunday and Jake Hoot from Kelly Clarkson’s team; and Katie Kadan, Will Breman and Marybeth Byrd from John Legend’s team.

While Stefani will definitely be missed on Season 18 of The Voice, Shelton, Clarkson and Legend will be joined by Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas.

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement upon the announcement. “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

