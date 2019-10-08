Gwen Stefani Breaks Silence After ‘The Voice’ Exit

It was announced on Monday that Nick Jonas will be serving as a coach for The Voice Season 18 along with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, which means by default that Gwen Stefani won’t be sitting in a red chair this spring. On Tuesday, the No Doubt singer returned to social media but did not address her exit. Instead, she hyped up an audition segment from Tuesday night’s episode of the NBC reality series.

The video saw 44-year-old singer Myracle Holloway cover Bruno Mars’ 2012 song “When I Was Your Man,” which originally appeared on his album Unorthodox Jukebox. During the performance, both Stefani and Shelton turned their chairs around and proceeded to battle to recruit Holloway for their teams.

“You have really good taste,” Stefani tells her longtime boyfriend.

Shelton jokingly replies, “Why are you doing this to me? I thought you loved me.”

However, the clip cuts off before we see who Holloway chooses. Viewers will just have to wait and see what happens on Thursday night’s broadcast.

Stefani is currently coaching with Shelton, Clarkson and Legend for Season 17. The 50-year-old first joined the show as a coach in Season 7 and has since coached during seasons 9 and 12.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Stefani’s departure is in line with the show’s normal routine of rotating coaches in and out through different seasons in order to allow them to maintain their own musical careers. Stefani is set to return to her Las Vegas residency, Just a Girl at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater, for its final dates in February 2020 and May 2020, which will coincide with The Voice‘s spring season.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

