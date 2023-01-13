'Growing Up Hip Hop' Season 7: Infidelity Accusations Ignite Emotions in WE tv Series (Exclusive Clip)

Growing Up Hip Hop is back for its seventh season. The We tv reality series follows the lives of the children of some of hip hop's royalty. This season, the drama is never-ending. The 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop brings Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Treach, and Kurupt onto one stage to make magic happen. A new baby is coming, but not everyone thinks it's good news for Egypt Criss and her husband, Samuel Wright, the latter of whom has caused much controversy throughout the years. Meanwhile, a long-held secret romance is exposed, and Romeo Miller makes a dramatic return to the scene, which reignites old rivalries and potentially old romantic feelings.

Egypt is joining her mother, Pepa of Salt N' Pepa, on tour, but Sam's personal legal issues hang over her head. Angela Simmons can no longer hold in her creative energy. With the support of a good friend, Cree Campbell, she's starting vocal lessons and working with a big-time music producer and also continues to focus on raising her son, Sutton Jr.

Loyalties are being tested in the Hailey family! Sakoya Wynter is caught in the crossfire of her mom, Tiny's, affair; her devotion to her father JoJo Hailey, and her parent's nasty divorce. Will she find a shoulder to cry on with a broken-hearted and lonely Twist?

In the upcoming episode, Cree confronts Briana over fiery sneak disses on social media; Sakoya suspects her Mom is not being honest and discovers a troubling secret. Tyran offers Sam support as he deals with the aftermath of meeting Treach. Twist finds himself a new crush. Check out the clip above.