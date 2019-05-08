‘Growing Up Chrisley’: Todd Chrisley Crashes Savannah’s Women’s Retreat Over ‘Cult’ Concerns

Savannah Chrisley may have been expecting to find empowerment on her women’s retreat, but what the Growing Up Chrisley star didn’t expect was a guest appearance by her dad!

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Chrisley Knows Best spinoff, Savannah dedicated herself to getting re-centered in the journey to develop her beauty brand, admitting, “Recently, I’ve gotten a little off track with the launch of my company, so I’m going to this women empowerment weekend to help me get my focus back.”

While she was dedicated to finding her “best me possible,” dad Todd came back to the Los Angeles home in which his daughter and son Chase were staying to find Savannah’s “affirmations” written on a glass board in red marker. The Nashville real estate mogul was a little freaked out but went into full alert mode when he was unable to reach Savannah on her cell phone, being told by Chase’s friend Elliott that the women’s empowerment retreat sounded to him like a cult.

“I know my daughter, and that’s not something she would do,” Todd said of the retreat. “This is some cult s—.”

Savannah was making real headway while diving into her feelings of unworthiness when it comes to her launching her brand at just 21, but while she was reflecting and channeling her inner “boss b—,” Todd and Elliott were scaling the fence of the retreat, determined to rescue her from the alleged cult.

After the duo is scolded for breaking and entering, Savannah is not happy to have the interruption from two of the least soothing male presences in her life. But as Todd insisted on joining in on the activities, he ended up revealing how proud he was of her daughter, softening her annoying at his intrusion.

“It feels good to sit here and hear my dad say all these nice things about me, because his opinion probably does mean the most out of anyone in my life,” she admitted.

In the end, Todd even was able to admit he was wrong to call the retreat a cult.

“I’m sorry,” he told her mid-yoga. “Clearly this is a wonderful, very empowering group you’ve got yourself involved in. It’s hard for me to let go of you. I’m going to worry about you until the day that the good Lord takes my last breath.”

“Daddy, sometimes you have to let me do my thing,” she responded, to which he answered, “Well, from one boss b— to the next, I’m proud of you.”

Growing Up Chrisley airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on USA. Season 2 of the Chrisley Knows Best spinoff is expected to premiere in August 2019.

