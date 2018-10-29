‘Grocery Store Joe’ Amabile Tells Bobby Bones He and His ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Girlfriend Are Living Together

“Grocery Store Joe” Amabile recently told Bobby Bones that he and his Bachelor in Paradise girlfriend are living together.

Amabile appeared on The Bobby Bones Show on Monday morning and revealed the news about himself and Kendall Long to his Dancing With The Stars competitor.

The couple initially revealed during September’s Bachelor in Paradise reunion that they had reunited, and have since been very open about their romance, according to PEOPLE.

Long also spoke publicly about the couple’s rekindled relationship, taking to Instagram to share loving photos while gushing over Amabile in the caption.

“Wowza, what a crazy adventure! Love is an odd yet wonderful mess that makes those effected do quite strange things but through it all I would do it again and again and again if it meant waking up next to this odd-ball of a human every morning,” she wrote. “I love you mucho Joe! And am excited to be challenged by you through every step of this experience we call life.”

“One of the many reasons why I love you so much is because you value kindness,” Long wrote in a separate post about Amabile. “It was one of the first things I noticed about you that made me think ‘this one is a keeper.’”

When she appeared on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion, Long spoke candidly about the couple’s on-screen breakup and how afterwards she felt she could have done more to keep things from spiraling in the wrong direction.

“I kept replaying over and over in my head things I could’ve done, things I could’ve said,” she explained while speaking to Bachelor in Paradise host Chris Harrison. “I could’ve chased after him and I just didn’t. I just let him walk away and that’s one of the biggest things I regret.”

She then hopped on a plane and flew to see Amabile, telling him when they came face-to-face, “The reason why I had fear and the reason why I was holding myself back so much is because I am in love with you.”

“It’s what I always wanted to hear,” Amabile replied. “There’s a part of me that loves you, but I shut a lot of that out. I did. Could I get there again? I don’t know.”

He then confirmed that Long is his “girlfriend” and that the two are very happy together.