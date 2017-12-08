Reality

People Are Confused by the New ‘Great American Baking Show’ Hosts, Judges

The third season of The Great American Baking Show started off just like any other, with shots of the white tent, pleasant music and a cozy atmosphere.

Then the hosts stepped on screen to introduce the show, and people were thrown for a loop.

Instead of the charming Nia Vardalos and Ian Gomez, the wife of NBA player Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry, and former NFL player Anthony “Spice” Adams will be hosting this season of the CBS baking show.

Later, the judge’s table also proved to be a surprise.

Instead of Mary Berry as a holdover judge from the original show The Great British Baking Show, fans also saw her former co-star at the judging table.

It’s not clear why CBS changed the show’s line up, but people were confused.

Others were excited for the change up.

And as always, there were a few haters.

The Great American Baking Show airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

