People Are Confused by the New ‘Great American Baking Show’ Hosts, Judges

The third season of The Great American Baking Show started off just like any other, with shots of the white tent, pleasant music and a cozy atmosphere.

Then the hosts stepped on screen to introduce the show, and people were thrown for a loop.

Instead of the charming Nia Vardalos and Ian Gomez, the wife of NBA player Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry, and former NFL player Anthony “Spice” Adams will be hosting this season of the CBS baking show.

Later, the judge’s table also proved to be a surprise.

Instead of Mary Berry as a holdover judge from the original show The Great British Baking Show, fans also saw her former co-star at the judging table.

It’s not clear why CBS changed the show’s line up, but people were confused.

where are Nia and Ian?!?!?! #GreatAmericanBakingShow — Maggie Knoebel (@mkmusicmaniac) December 8, 2017

Aw Nia Vardalos and Ian Gomez are gone! #GreatAmericanBakingShow — tvismyescape (@hershey_bar22) December 8, 2017

Others were excited for the change up.

@ayeshacurry on the great american baking show! Love her — Jordan (@JordanAriel_21) December 8, 2017

ayesha curry is the new host of the great american baking show 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — AKC. (@ahreeenuh) December 8, 2017

Currently watching #GreatAmericanBakingShow and I am EXCITED!!! Lmao I love Ayesha curry so I know this show is gonna be awesomeeeee — lexi 💫 (@sixelagarcia_) December 8, 2017

I’m watching #GreatAmericanBakingShow for @ayeshacurry – I love that she has created her own lane👏🏾🙌🏾 ….Also, I’m trying to figure out why my pies never come out right🤔 #ineedanswers — Safari (@itscrimson35) December 8, 2017

And as always, there were a few haters.

steph curry’s wife is hosting this season of the great american baking show. suddenly christmas is cancelled — KENZIE (@realisticabello) December 8, 2017

No Mary Barry? No Nia Vardalos or Ian Gomez? What happened to my favorite holiday baking show @GABakingShow ? #GreatAmericanBakingShow #bringthemback #missthem 😔 — Michaela (@mickywheat) December 8, 2017

The Great American Baking Show airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.