‘Good Bones’ Star Reveals Big Career Pivot

Karen E. Laine is trading in her hammer for the scales of justice.

Two years after Good Bones wrapped its eight-season run, the HGTV star, 62, is returning to her career roots, sharing with fans that she has joined an Indianapolis-based law firm as a lawyer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have been a lawyer for over 30 years, and was on HGTV’s Good Bones for 9 seasons,” Laine wrote in a Wednesday social media post. “Followers are used to seeing my crafting and home improvement content, which I will continue to post, but there will be some changes because I am excited to be joining Josiah Swinney to restart my criminal defense practice.”

Laine is best known for her home renovation skills. Alongside her daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk, she turned rundown homes into stunning remodels around their hometown through their company Two Chicks and a Hammer and across eight seasons of Good Bones, which ran on HGTV from 2016 until 2023. She has continued the renovations in the years since retiring from her business in 2019 and Good Bones’ series finale.

Although the transition from home renovator to lawyer may seem like a big change, Laine explained that the two roles have plenty of similarities.

“When asked if it was hard to transition from law to home renovation, I explain the similarities,” she explained. “I meet people charged with a crime or a run down house on their worst day. It is my job to understand what went wrong, and then use my skills to turn the story in a new direction. As an attorney, I am committed to protecting the constitutional rights of people charged with crimes.”

Laine continued, “Justice requires vigorous representation and finding that in the 21st century means websites and search engines.” She ended the message by encouraging her followers to “help people who have been charged with a crime find me by leaving a five-star review at defenselawindiana.com.”

News of Laine’s career change was met with excitement from fans, one person commenting on the Wednesday post, “WOW! You never cease to amaze me but that’s in your nature to always help people.” Another of Laine’s followers said, “Wow, congratulations. so happy for you on this new journey. Always enjoyed watching you on Good Bones.”