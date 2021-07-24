'Good Bones' Star Involved in Motorcycle Crash

✖

Good Bones star Karen Laine and her husband Roger are feeling sore today after an accident with her motorcycle. The HGTV star shared a look at the aftermath on her Instagram page, posting a bit of motorcycle lore for good luck and minor injuries.

"Motorcyclists hang a bell someone has given them on their motorcycle for good luck. Ours worked. Instead of going off the side of a mountain, the bike laid down on the road," Laine wrote. "We are a little beat up, but as Hunter S Thompson said, slide into the grave broadside, in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaim 'wow what a ride!'"

Roger appears in the photo pointing to the bell and showcasing some scrapes on his arm. Laine is next to him with her elbow wrapped in gauze and a covering, though she sported a big smile on her face. Fans were quick to share some well wishes and hopes in the comments.

"So glad you both are okay," one comment wrote. "Yes the bell is a must have! Glad you had it and that you are ok. Living life in fear is no life at all. Enjoy the ride," another added. "Be careful guys...we need you to stay around," a third added.

The accident is only the latest health-related issue for Laine in recent months. She has been undergoing treatments to sculpt her stomach and shed "excess fat," and improve body shape. There was no pain Laine assured fans in her post sharing the procedure.

"Won't see full results for another 3 months...[But] I am absolutely delighted with my progress," she wrote at the time, even addressing some criticism she faced below the photo. "The weight loss causes some tattoo shrinkage along with the skin and fat shrinkage. The tattoo is all still there. But if you are implying that I engaged in some sort of shenanigans with the picture, shame on you. I would never do such a thing. That would be very poor form."

Laine's back tattoo is what she is referencing above, which she had shared previously while showing more progress from her sculpting sessions. "Whoa whoa whoa you are tatted!!?? You're so much cooler than I even knew! You look great!" one fan praised Laine on her post. Another added, "After a couple of minutes mesmerized by your beautiful tattoo, I saw the progress. Congrats!"