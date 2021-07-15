'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine Shares Tummy Transformation With New Photos

✖

Good Bones star Karen E Laine is getting her hot girl summer on — well sort of. The HGTV personality took to social media on Wednesday to share a candid snapshot of herself thanking her son, William Starsiak of Starsiak Aesthetics in Indianapolis for the non-invasive body-sculpting treatment that sheds excess fat and improves one’s body shape. Showing a noticeably different stomach within three months, Laine shared with fans that it was not at all painful and was four, 30-minute sessions.

In the before and after photos shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, Laine expressed her gratitude to the clinic, despite just being at the three-month mark. “Won’t see full results for another 3 months,” she wrote. “[But] I am absolutely delighted with my progress.” According to the Starsiak Aesthetics website, the procedure is the world’s “first applicator that simultaneously emits radiofrequency and HIFEM+ energy,” with a “dual-action function” facilitating the breakdown of fat while strengthening core muscles. It is not invasive nor requires lengthy prep or downtime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen E Laine (@kelaine217)

While some fans implicitly accused Laine of possibly Photoshopping the image to show the dramatic transformation as the tattoo in the before image looked a bit different, the Hoosier assured fans there were “no shenanigans” involved one bit. “The weight loss causes some tattoo shrinkage along with the skin and fat shrinkage,” she wrote. “The tattoo is all still there. But if you are implying that I engaged in some sort of shenanigans with the picture, shame on you. I would never do such a thing. That would be very poor form.”

As fans for the most part were understanding, Laine previously told PopCulture.com that when it comes to trolls on social media, she has another way to deal with them. “What I recognize in people who you might say are trolls is they want to be heard, too,” the 59-year-old said. “They have an opinion, and it seems to me that a lot of them have felt powerless in other areas of their lives. I feel like the first step is to let them know they’re heard.”

Sharing the instance of a fan getting angry about a color used on the show, Laine admits she knows how “color is very personal” and understands why someone would feel that way. “It’s not for everyone. If I start from a place of understanding and someone feels heard, that’s where communication and relationships starts. Their lashing out doesn’t mean I have to lash out. I can receive that and say, ‘That’s okay. If you watch this show and you didn’t like the color, then our show has been useful for you because you learned something you didn’t like. We’re not here to just make people like things. These are just ideas.”

Good Bones airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV, check your local listings. All episodes are currently available to stream on discovery+. For more with Laine and the home renovation series, stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest!