‘Good Bones’ Star Austin Aynes: What to Know

The Two Chicks & A Hammer, Inc. crew have become like family over their years on Good Bones, and now fans are getting to know some of the other employees better. Of course, viewers know the mother-daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak, but other stars like construction coordinator Austin Aynes are building their followings as well. Read on for a look at Aynes’ personal life and what we know about him.

Aynes works for Starsiak and Laine’s construction company, so naturally he has become familiar to reality TV fans. He is one of the few members of the crew who is not family, but he has worked his way into their hearts over the years. He joined the company around the time that it began filming Good Bones and worked his way up to coordinator over time. These days, it’s hard to imagine the company getting by without him, judging from what we see on screen.

Like Starsiak and Laine, Aynes is on Instagram, though his account is mostly personal, with none of the self-promotions you might expect from a big celebrity. This serves to give Starsiak, Laine and Aynes the small-town aesthetic their show relies on, proving to fans that they are authentic and not just reality TV stars.

Good Bones Season 5 finished up this summer, and another season is on the way in the summer of 2021. In the meantime, here is a look at construction coordinator Austin Aynes behind the scenes.

Origin Story

Like Starsiak and Laine, Aynes is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana, born and raised in the city they are working to revive. According to a report by The Cinemaholic, Aynes attended Cardinal Ritter High School, and then Butler University in Indianapolis.

Career Ambitions

Aynes studied with the intention of becoming a physical therapist in college, but reportedly found himself diverted from that track. The degree required lots of calculus, which eventually pushed him away into other areas of science. After earning his degree, he found himself working at a lab.

No Relation

As noted above, Aynes is one of the few cast members who is not related to Starsiak and Laine by blood, but he did find his way onto Good Bones through a family connection — his college buddy Tad, Starsiak’s half-brother. Tad reportedly asked Aynes to join the demolition crew for the filming of the pilot episode of Good Bones, and he agreed on a whim. That was the beginning of his journey into TV stardom.

Quitting His Day Job

Aynes continued working with Two Chicks and a Hammer as a “side job” after filming the Good Bones pilot, and soon found it taking up more and more of his time. He became an indispensable part of the “demolition dudes,” and eventually took the leap and gave up his day job at the lab to work full time. In the years that followed, Aynes was given the title of construction coordinator.

Sports Fan

The other hobby that takes up much of Aynes’ social media space is sports — both playing and watching. Aynes frequently posts about his own recreational basketball games, and he watches professional ice hockey, football and basketball. To Aynes, watching sports is clearly a social endeavor, as he is apparently considered a “party legend” among sports fans.

Side Projects

Finally, Aynes has begun taking the DIY mentality of Good Bones home with him, as evidenced in some of his side projects on Instagram. The construction worker now has a small garden, and even enlisted his co-workers to help him build his own patio outside of work in their free time.