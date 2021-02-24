'Good Bones' Star Austin Aynes: What to Know About the HGTV Star

The cast of HGTV's Good Bones are quickly becoming fully-fledged celebrities. Fans already knew the story of Mina Starsiak and Karen E. Laine — the mother-daughter duo whose business is the foundation of the show. Now, many are getting to know other members of the team, such as Two Chicks and a Hammer's construction coordinator, Austin Aynes.

Aynes is one of the few members of the Two Chicks and a Hammer team who is not related to Starsiak and Laine. The mother-daughter duo tend to keep it in the family, but Aynes is one of the crew members that they treat like a found-family member. He has been with the company since Good Bones first started, and has only become more integral to the team since then.

Like Starsiak and Laine, Aynes is on Instagram, though his account is mostly personal, with none of the self-promotion you might expect from a big celebrity. This serves to give Starsiak, Laine and Aynes the small-town aesthetic their show relies on, proving to fans that they are authentic and not just reality TV stars.



Good Bones Season 5 finished up this summer, and another season is on the way in the summer of 2021. In the meantime, here is a look at construction coordinator Austin Aynes behind the scenes.