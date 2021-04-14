'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Dramatic Sunburn Photos While on Vacation

✖

Mina Starsiak Hawk's vacation got off to a rough start. Currently vacationing "out of town" with her family, who live in Indianapolis, the Good Bones star revealed that rather than donning a sun-kissed tan, she is currently dealing with a nasty sunburn.

The HGTV home renovation star gave fans a glimpse at her misfortune on Monday when she took to her Instagram Story with a slew of new photos from her getaway, including a look at her beet red back, curtesy of a bit too much time in the sun and not an adequate amount of sunscreen. In the first post highlighting the painful mishap, the mom-of-two took a photo over her shoulder, showing her back a vibrant red and a very obvious line where her bathing suit top was. Looking less than thrilled, she added a sticker that read, "Oopsy Daisy." Starsiak Hawk's husband, Steve Hawk, showed off the sunburn with a photo on his own account, taking the opportunity to poke a little fun when writing, "Remember to always have a sunscreen buddy to help you apply. Mina did not."

(Photo: Instagram/Mina Starsiak Hawk; Instagram/Steve Hawk)

The Good Bone star's painful mishap came just weeks after she hinted that she was longing for sunnier days and warmer weather. Back on March 21, the reality star took to Instagram with an adorable photo of her and her husband's youngest child, daughter Charlotte "Charlie" Drew Hawk. In the photo, little Charlie, whom the couple welcomed in September, lounged outside on a blanket with a few toys. The proud mama captioned the photo, "First warm enough day in Indy to lounge in the yard and it could not have come soon enough."

That post generated plenty of comments, with one person writing, "your baby is so beautiful. It's just precious." Several said they were "dying from cuteness!!!" with several more simply gushing, "Those cheeks!" Somebody else added, "Omg!! She is too cute."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mina Starsiak Hawk (@mina_starsiak_hawk)

Starsiak Hawk and her husband tied the knot in June 2016, welcoming their first child, son Jack Richard, in August of 2018. The couple announced in March 2020 that they were expecting their second child following an emotional infertility struggle. They officially welcomed their daughter in September, the family still residing in Indianapolis, where their HGTV series is filmed.