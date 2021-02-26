'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine Praised for 'Working Toward That Herd Immunity' With New Photo

✖

Good Bones star Karen Laine is doing her part to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The HGTV personality revealed Thursday she received her COVID-19 vaccine, celebrating her contribution to helping America reach herd immunity in an Instagram post that received plenty of praise from fans.

Taking to the social media platform, Laine shared a photo of the vaccination process. In the image, the Good Bones star sat idly with her sleeve rolled up as a medical professional administered the vaccine. Laine adhered to coronavirus guidelines by wearing a face mask, which also helps slow the spread of the virus. She captioned the post by announcing, "I received my first jab today," adding that she is "working toward that herd immunity I've heard about." She added the hashtag "science."

Laine's post garnered plenty of support from fans, many of whom applauded the HGTV star for being a "positive role model." One person took to the comments section to thank Laine "for using your voice to help others make the right decision," with another person writing, "Hey that's great. Good for you, and it's the right thing to do." Responding to the post, several people also expressed their excitement to receive their vaccine once they are eligible, with others celebrating the fact that they have already received their vaccine, with one person commenting, "Good for you. I received mine on February 5th second on March 5th. Peace of mind."

Laine even received plenty of comments from those who have been working on the frontlines of the pandemic. One nurse wrote, "thank you for doing your part! Thank you for ignoring all the naysayers who just don't get it! As a nurse, I'm tired of explaining to clueless people." Another medical professional chimed in, "As a front line medical worker, thank you for raising your sleeve!!"

As the Good Bones star pointed out, getting vaccinated is an important step in reach herd immunity, which Johns Hopkins explains as, "when most of a population is immune to an infectious disease, this provides indirect protection — or herd immunity – to those who are not immune to the disease." Johns Hopkins notes that herd immunity helps keep the spread of infectious disease "under control" and notes that typically "50% to 90% of a population needs immunity to achieve herd immunity," depending on how contagious an infection is. The outlet also notes that vaccines play a crucial role in achieving herd immunity, as has been the case for measles, mumps, polio, and chickenpox, which "were once very common but are now rare in the U.S. because vaccines helped to establish herd immunity."