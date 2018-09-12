Full Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Announced

The full cast and crew of season 27 of Dancing With The Stars has finally been announced. The celebrities and pro dancers appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday to make the reveal and play some games alongside the GMA hosts.

The pairings were also confirmed by the show’s official social media platforms, which posted photos of each celebrity and their pro dance partner.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will return to the ballroom as the competition’s judges.

Continue scrolling to see who will compete on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, which premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at p.m. ET on ABC.

NANCY MCKEON & VAL CHMERKOVSKIY

ABC had previously announced Nancy McKeon, who starred as Jo Polniaczek on the ’80s sitcom The Facts of Life, as a season 27 competitor, paired with pro Val Chmerkovskiy. McKeon, 52, has big dancing shoes to fill, as Chmerkovskiy has won the competition twice: in season 20 with Rumer Willis and in season 23 with Laurie Hernandez.

“He is awesome. He is the most amazing partner. More patience than anybody I know. And I’m so lucky,” McKeon said on GMA earlier this month.

MILO MANHEIM & WITNEY CARSON

Milo Manheim was also announced as a cast member prior to Wednesday’s big reveal. The Disney Channel original movie Zombies star is this season’s youngest contestant at 17 years old.

Manheim will be dancing with pro Witney Carson, who won the competition in season 19 with Alfonso Ribeiro. Manheim told GMA on Tuesday that he and Carson have “so much fun.”

“I look forward to it every day… But she is tough.” He added that’s he’s “absolutely not” ready to take the ballroom floor in front of millions of viewers, “But I will get there!”

‘GROCERY STORE JOE’ AMABILE & JENNA JOHNSON

ABC announced Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise breakout star “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile as the third official contestant on DWTS season 27 during the two-hour finale of Bachelor in Paradise, as Amabile and Kendall Long announced that despite leaving Mexico separately during Monday’s episode, the couple was back together and making it work long distance.

“I don’t know how to dance,” Amabile told host Chris Harrison as the crowd roared with excitement with the possibility of Amabile and Long being together in the same city.

“Do you dance at all? Harrison asked further.

“I can’t dance at all,” Amabile told him as Long defended him: “He can dance if he has like a couple drinks in him, he can do the shoulder shimmy,” Long said, as Amabile added a hilarious “what did I sign up for?”

MARY LOU RETTON & SASHA FARBER

Mary Lou Retton, 50, is an iconic American gymnast best known for her achievement of becoming the first woman to win gold for USA in the all-around Olympic event, which she did in the 1984 Olympics.

When GMA host Michael Strahan asked Wednesday if she would sleep in her dancing costumes just as she did her gymnastics leotard during the Olympics, she said, “I might!”

BOBBY BONES & SHARNA BURGESS

Country music fans will recognize if not the face, at least the voice, of Bobby Bones, who hosts the country music radio program The Bobby Bones Show. American Idol fans will remember him as a mentor to the singing competition contestants during the rebooted ABC series.

ALEXIS REN & ALAN BERSTEN

Alexis Ren, a 21-year old model, has appeared in Maxim and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, in which she was named “Rookie of 2018.” On her Instagram profile, where she boasts over 12 million followers, she has remained open about her eating disorder and the death of her mother from breast cancer in 2013.

She said on GMA that she would be dancing in her mother’s honor.

JOHN SCHNEIDER & EMMA SLATER

Best known as Bo Duke from The Dukes of Hazzard TV series in the ’80s, John Schneider, 58, has also appeared on Smallville and The Haves and the Have Nots.

So far of his DWTS experience, Schneider gushed over his “wonderful teacher” Emma Slater, who took home the mirrorball hardware with NFL player Rashad Jennings during season 24.

DEMARCUS WARE & LINDSAY ARNOLD

DeMarcus Ware, 36, retired from the NFL following the 2016 season. He played as a linebacker and defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos.

DANELLE UMSTEAD & ARTEM CHIGVINTSE

Danelle Umstead is a blind 46-year-old Paralympic alpine skier who competed in the Winter Paralympics in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

She said on GMA Wednesday that she remembers standing “four inches away” from the TV screen watching Dancing With the Stars and saying that she wanted to be the first blind dancer.

NIKKI GLASER & GLEB SAVCHENKO

Comedian Nikki Glaser will hold back her roasting talents for the judges, although she promised to “say a thing or two about [host] Tom [Bergeron.”

“Tom, you’re like a Dustin Hoffman, but like a Men’s Warehouse version,” she said, to the crowd’s delight on Good Morning America.

JUAN PABLO DI PACE & CHERYL BURKE

Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace received some words of encouragement from his co-stars Candace Cameron Bure and Jodi Sweetin (who also competed on the dancing show) via satellite.

“We know what an amazing guy you are and we just want you to go out there and have fun!” Bure said.

Di Pace will be competing with pro veteran Cheryl Burke who has taken home the mirrorball trophy twice: once with Drew Lachey in season 2 and again with NFL player Emmitt Smith in season 3.

EVANNA LYNCH & KEO MOTSEPE

Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the magical movie franchise, said she and Keo wouldn’t need magic to win the competition.

TINASHE & BRANDON ARMSTRONG

Singer-songwriter Tinashe, who cites Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson as two of her style and musical icons, demonstrated some Janet-style dance moves during the GMA broadcast. Her partner, Brandon Armstrong, will make his debut as a pro, having previously performed with the show’s troupe.