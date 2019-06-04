‘From Not to Hot’: Mama June Unveils New Details About Her and Boyfriend Geno’s Love Life

Mama June Shannon shared intimate details about her relationship with Geno Doak in a new clip from From Not to Hot.

The latest preview of Friday’s new episode finds June confiding in sister Jo Shannon, also known as Doe Doe, about how she and her boyfriend are in a romantic dry spell of sorts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The conversation leads to Doe Doe implying the Doak might be cheating on Mama June.

“I don’t know what’s going on, he won’t talk to me,” Mama June tells her sister in the clip, released by InTouch.

“So you’re doing nothing?” Doe Doe asks, adding. “I mean from my experience if he ain’t getting it here, he getting it somewhere else. There’s always someone waiting there, saddled up ready to go.”

Doak can then be seen popping his head in the room as the conversation.

“Look, maybe he has what they call the seven-year itch,” June adds.

“Yeah, and he is scratching it somewhere else,” Doe Doe says. “He needs to be scratching it here.”

Doak then enters the room and confronts the ladies for talking about their intimate lives with one another.

“Really baby? Y’all only going to talk about me, and about our sex life?” He says.

June tries to apologize, but Doak continues to lash out, telling them that if they are running out of things to talk about, to discuss June’s health.

“Why don’t you talk about that baby? That’s why we’re not having sex,” Doak says as Doe Doe leaves the room.

The couple seem to make up at the end of the talk, but we will have to wait and see what happens during the episode and find out if the couple can rekindle their spark.

Much of the current season of Mama June: From Not to Hot has been overshadowed since June and Doak were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in March. Despite Doak also being charged with domestic violence from the incident, some outlets reported the couple is still together.

Geno and Mama June were spotted at an Alabama hotel and casino together recently, with a source telling The Blast, “The two had been staying at the casino for some time but had checked out and moved to a different spot, until coming back today.”

Shannon has not commented publicly on the controversy. Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on We TV.