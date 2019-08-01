Former ’19 Kids and Counting’ Star Anna Duggar Speaks out About ‘Quietly’ Working on Her and Josh’s Relationship, and Fans Weigh In

Anna Duggar is proud of her husband Josh Duggar. After one of the 19 Kids and Counting alum’s Instagram follower praised her for making it through her family’s “journey,” Duggar replied that she felt Josh had been redeemed.

Duggar’s post was of a family trip to the St. Louis Zoo, with Josh smiling alongside everyone else, which is slowly becoming the norm for her posts. “I love seeing more pictures with Josh in them!” the commenter wrote. “Your family is such a beautiful example of the love of Christ! I know your journey has been hard but it looks to me like you have come through it with grace!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Duggar, 31, replied, “Thank you for your kind words. Redemption is a beautiful thing!”

Plenty of Anna’s followers agreed with her and chimed in on the matter. “Without redemption we’d all be lost!” one Instagram user wrote.

“I love that we are seeing so many more positive comments on these type of feeds. My attitude [is] if you have never sinned…. feel free to throw as many rocks at others as you like. If, however, you are imperfect.. maybe show a little of God’s love,” someone else wrote.

Josh, 31, was the center of several scandals in 2015, including being unfaithful to Duggar and admitting to molesting five minor girls when he was a teenager. He spent six months in a faith-based rehab facility and he and Anna announced in March 2017 that they had “quietly worked” over the past two years on rebuilding their relationship and their family.

Duggar announced in April that she and Josh are expecting their sixth child together; they’re already parents to Mackynzie, 9, Michael, 8, Marcus, 6, Meredith, 4, and Mason, 1. “So excited to have another grandbaby due in November!!” the Duggar family’s official Instagram captioned a photo announcing the news.

Josh’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, wrote on their website that the baby will be their 16th grandchild and congratulated the couple, praising Duggar as “one of the most amazing women in the world.”

“We are so happy for Josh and Anna, expecting their 6th child and our 16th grandchild!,” the statement read. “Each child is a blessing from God! Anna is one of the most amazing women in the world, she is a Proverbs 31 woman! Anna & Josh are good parents and it is going to be neat to see what God does with each one of their children’s lives. Mackenzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith and Mason are so excited to have a little sibling on the way! God is at work in their sweet little family! He has blessed them with another child! What a gift! The best days for their family are still ahead!”