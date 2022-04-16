Food Network Alum’s Spouse Pleads Guilty in Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. While Ariel Robinson awaits trial for her role in the death of her and her husband Jerry “Austin” Robinson’s foster child, Victoria Rose Smith, Austin pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse. Ariel and Austin Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Austin faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couple’s home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night.

According to Austin Robinson’s testimony, he walked in to find Ariel Robinson holding a belt. Austin alleges that Ariel allegedly beat the girl after getting frustrated with her earlier in the night. “By the time I walked inside, it was as if nothing was going on,” he reportedly said. As for what triggered the beating, Austin claimed Victoria had thrown up on herself the previous day while the family was on their way to church. Ariel became even more frustrated when she alleged the 3-year-old wouldn’t eat her pancakes fast enough the following morning. Austin has pleaded not guilty.

But he admits he could see bruising on their foster daughter as she was crying. Austin claimed he told his wife, “You went too far this time.” He also said that he felt that he “should’ve stopped it.”

Austin was the one to report to the police, but 911 calls reveal he didn’t tell the truth at the time. He reportedly told the dispatcher, “We have an emergency, our daughter is unresponsive. She drank a lot of water. We tried to do CPR to get it out.”