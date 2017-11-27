‘Floribama Shore’ Cast Says These Things Separate Them From ‘Jersey Shore’

Fans of Jersey Shore have been knocking MTV spin-off Floribama Shore as a cheap version of the OG GTL, but the cast says the two are totally different.

The show, which premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET, will focus on a group of eight young people between the ages of 21 and 25 partying and living their lives at Panama City Beach. But it’s not the same vibe as Jersey, the cast told Us Weekly.

“It’s a completely different part of the country. Obviously we’re going to be different. We’re not from Jersey,” cast member Gus Smyrnios said. “Every part of country, people are different. We’re trying to show how people are on the Floribama side, the Southeast region.”

Castmate Kirk Medas summed it up more succinctly, saying, “They fist pump, we dab!”

Smyrnios said he did watch the predecessor to his show as a kid, but not without a little deception on his part.

“I wasn’t allowed to watch Jersey Shore growing up. I would sneak at night and turn it on and my mom would come in and I’d have to switch the channel real fast.”

As for the lingo? The Floribama crew has their own version of GTL (Gym, Tan, Laundry) that cast member Jeremiah Buioni dished on.

“Bench, Babes, and Bars!” he said.

Although the two casts have been poking fun at each other, the Floribama premiere will feature a special announcement about Jersey Shore, according to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Fans are speculating that the two casts might be doing a crossover episode, but only time will tell.

Floribama Shore premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.