‘Flip or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Slams ‘Disgusting’ Report of Feud With ‘Fixer Upper’ Alum Joanna Gaines

Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa is not feuding with Fixer Upper‘s Joanna Gaines, which she made clear following a report from InTouch Weekly claiming there was bad blood between the two women.

The HGTV personality took to Instagram Tuesday to slam the incorrect report, writing alongside a photo of the article, “What a load of Bulls—. I’ve never commented on a tabloid EVER (and have swallowed a load of s— from these tabloids).”

She continued, “#intouchmagazine this is disgusting. I have always been a huge supporter of female entrepreneurs… #girlboss is my motto. Nothing but respect for [Joanna Gaines],” adding a heart emoji and the hashtag #goodvibesonly.

Fans of both the HGTV stars were happy that El Moussa stood up for herself and for Gaines.

“Ugh! Unbelievable! Don’t worry, people read that garbage and know not to believe it. You and Jo are both so awesome and nothing but love and respect for you #girlbosses,” one user commented.

Another added, “Don’t worry girl! Internet has created a lot of evil, even more so for magazines. We got your back! God is love!”

“Notice that they never do this to men,” a third noted. “They only pit women against each other. Disgusting.”

The premise of the InTouch story was that El Moussa was upset with Gaines over the designer and her husband Chip returning to TV with their own Magnolia network after the end of Fixer Upper, which would supposedly undercut El Moussa’s own television return with Christina on the Coast.

“We’re excited to share we are in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle focused media network for Magnolia,” Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said earlier this month of the Gaineses launch. “The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique inspiring and family-friendly content.”

As for El Moussa, she will return to HGTV with a new show featuring her real life, selling her home in Yorba Linda and moving into a new home.

“Christina’s design style is very popular, so it’s a natural progression for us to expand her visibility with a new series,” HGTV and Food President Allison Page told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement earlier this year. “Her fans also are deeply vested in her personal life and eager to see what happens next — so we’re bringing them the opportunity to share in these real-life moments in a way that no one else can.”

Photo credit: Getty / David Crotty