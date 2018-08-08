‘Flip or Flop’ Renewed for Season 8 at HGTV

Tarek and Christina El Moussa will return to HGTV screens once again, as the network has renewed its hit series Flip or Flop for a 15-episode season 8.

The couple, who were married when the show began but have since separated and divorced, will still be featured on the show as they buy run-down houses in Southern California and flip them for a profit as beautifully renovated homes.

Production is reportedly already underway on season 8 and will premiere in spring 2019.

“HGTV fans have followed Tarek and Christina through scores of house flips and supported their personal journey for years,” said Allison Page, president HGTV and Food Network. “We’re eager to see how they continue to run their flipping business, co-parent their children and start new chapters in their professional and personal lives.”

Deadline reports that midway through its current season 7, viewership is up 18 percent over its prior season. The seventh season, which ends on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. ET, has raked up more than 15.2 million viewers. The most recent episode that aired Thursday, Aug. 2, ranked as the #1 cable show in the 9-9:30 p.m. timeslot among viewers ages 25-54.

The new season of Flip or Flop will be the second that the former couple has filmed together since their divorce. Christina told PEOPLE that now that they’re split up, producers don’t hesitate to catch every argument between them.

“In the past, if Tarek and I would get into an argument, they would turn off the camera. Now they just let it roll,” Christina said of filming post-separation. “I probably put up more of a fight than I used to, and he stands his ground more, because at the end of the day we’re not going home together.”

The two split in December 2016 and finalized their divorce in January 2018. Fans wondered whether the hit show would continue, but Christina said it’s gone on without a hitch.

“We’ve worked together for 12 years now,” she says. “We just really focus on the job at hand, and if we do talk, it’s about the kids.”

The two share 7-year-old daughter Taylor and 2-year-old son Brayden.

Flip or Flop isn’t Christina’s only home improvement show; she’s also filming for a new solo HGTV series called Christina on the Coast.

“The first episode is going to follow me house hunting for my new house and choosing it, and then fixing it up and moving the kids in,” she said. “I’m super, super excited about that.” Seven more episodes will show the real estate investor and designer helping other homeowners make over their spaces to mirror her coastal style.

New episodes of Flip or Flop season 7 air Thursdays at 9 p.m .ET on HGTV. Season 8 is slated to premiere in the spring.