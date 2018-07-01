The Most Memorable ‘Fixer Upper’ Moments

There are few reality shows that know how to tug on the heartstrings better than Fixer Upper.

The show, hosted by Chip and Joanna Gaines, always brings with it an element of sentiment in each home makeover, but some moments on the hit HGTV show have been more memorable than others.

As the show comes into its last couple of weeks before the series finale on April 3, let’s look back at some of the most special moments Chip and Jo have helped create.

A Fixer Upper Engagement

One of Fixer Upper‘s most romantic moments occurred after Chip and Joanna finished remodeling a metal barn into a home for U.S. Marine TJ and his girlfriend Stephanie.



When TJ got down on one knee and popped the question, everyone involved was shocked.



“I know we’ve been on a lot of great adventures, and I think this marks the beginning of our greatest adventure,” he said in front of the tearful crowd.



And of course she said yes!

A Waco Widow Makeover

Transforming a glum Waco home into a the comforting environment a newly-widowed woman needed to get back on her feet was definitely a special moment for the Fixer Upper.



After Patti Baker lost her husband of 37 years to cancer, she turned to Chip and Joanna to find and design a home for her in Waco, Texas that would bring her closer to her adult sons.



While Baker was thrilled to see her warm new home after the reveal, her happy ending mostly occurred off screen, when she reconnected with a former acquaintance and tied the knot in August 2017, according to PEOPLE.

A New Home for Joanna’s Sister

In season five, of Fixer Upper, Joanna was thrilled to design a home for her sister Mary Kay McCall, who had recently moved back to Waco after nine years away.



“Chip and I have been doing houses for fifteen years now, and I would say this house is the one I’m most excited about,” she said.



Mary Kay also revealed in the episode that she was pregnant with her sixth child, a girl the family welcomed with joy in January.

A Twins Transformation

In the season four finale, Chip and Joanna decided to give back to their production crew, one member of which was especially in need.



The couple transformed a $12,500 shack into a beautiful family home for their executive producer, Michael Matsumoto, who revealed that he and his wife were expecting twins. The little ones ended up being born just a few days before the episode aired.

A Fixer Upper for Friends

Hailing back to the HGTV show’s first season, the Gaineses took on a mess of a home for their longtime friend and woodworker, Clint Harp and his wife Kelly.



Chip and Joanna turned the house from a complete disaster into a beautiful family and but ended up including special touches Clint had built himself, like the door, stairs and kitchen island.

A Family Business Addition

The Gaineses expanded their HGTV empire with a sweet addition in this season four episode.

Chip and Joanna debuted their bakery, Silos Baking Co., to some very enthusiastic customers — their kids!

Although the adorable first customers were excited for their mom and dad, they were mostly concentrated on one thing: “There’s a lot that went into this thing and I think for them, all they saw were the cupcakes,” Joanna admitted.

A Fixer Upper for a Family in Need

In a very special episode of the final season, Chip and Joanna teamed up with former football star Tim Tebow to design an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant home for Melissa and Jody Copp and their two sons, Calan and Lawson, who both use wheelchairs.



After the episode aired, the Gaines even rallied fans to pay off the family’s mortgage.

A Garden for the Family Farmhouse



In the final season of Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna decided to take on a projecy closer to their heart and home, building a chicken coop, chicken run and shed in the backyard of their farmhouse.

Helping with the renovations were their four children, Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7, who each had a job in the makeover.

And there will be another helping hand around the Gaines house soon enough. In January, the HGTV couple announced that they were expecting baby number five!

The (upcoming) end

As the April 3 series finale of Fixer Upper grows closer, fans are already prepping themselves for a Gaines-shaped hole in their hearts.



But they won’t have to wait long to see Chip and Joanna’s friendly faces on their TV again.



The couple will appear on a spin-off of their show, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, which will begin airing week after the finale on April 10, making sure no one goes into Waco withdrawal.

Each of the 15 30-minute episodes of the new series will air after a rerun of its corresponding Fixer Upper episode, and will give fans a deeper look into Joanna’s full design process — everything from meeting the homeowners to a behind-the-scenes look at her styling tips.

