Joanna Gaines Says Goodbye to ‘Fixer Upper’

Joanna Gaines is saying goodbye to her Fixer Upper roots.

After five seasons watching Chip and Joanna Gaines shiplap the bejesus out of Texas homes, the hit HGTV show is coming to an end Tuesday, April 3.

In honor of the show’s ending, Joanna took to her website to reflect on what the series has meant to her and her family over the years.

“This season of life has been rewarding, challenging, unbelievably fast and furious and nearly everything in between. Back in September when Chip and I posted the blog announcing that this season would be our last, it still seemed so far away,” Joanna, 39, wrote. “At the time, we were knee-deep in the restaurant renovation, we had filming left to wrap up, and we were working toward finishing up several projects. April felt like it was forever away, but somehow it snuck up on us. Time is funny like that, the days sometimes seem long, but the weeks, months and even years fly past us when we least expect it.”

Joanna and husband Chip revealed that season 5 would be the final for Fixer Upper in September, announcing four months later they were expecting their fifth child.

The show might not be continuing, but the couple has plenty on their plates in addition to a new baby. Their restaurant, Magnolia Table, recently opened, while Joanna’s cookbook of the same name is coming out April 24. The two are also launching their Magnolia Kids store, while their original company, Magnolia Design and Construction will continue to fix up homes.

Joanna also revealed that her family recently adopted a new kitten and a puppy during her ongoing pregnancy, which she said has been “so fun!”

“For us, the end of this final season marks the beginning of a new one. If you would have told me that I’d end this season of the show pregnant with our fifth baby, I would’ve laughed. Like the entire Fixer Upper opportunity as a whole, life has a way of surprising us,” she wrote. “With our little ones getting bigger, we had this gut feeling that it was time to step back and focus on them and our businesses here in Waco, Texas. And although that’s why we thought we decided to step away from the show, we now realize with this little one on the way that there was a bigger plan in place for us all along.”

She continued: “Pregnancy has been so fun, in fact my two favorite things to do are take naps and eat! Since it’s been over eight years since I was pregnant with Emmie Kay, I joke with my friends that it feels like it’s my first time being pregnant. The best thing about all of this is the excitement that my kids have shown for their new baby brother. Since I had our first four babies so close to one another, none of them actually remember me being pregnant. They love my growing belly (and boy is it growing), and they cannot wait to meet him. I truly believe this baby is a gift from God for our family in this season.”

Photo Credit: HGTV