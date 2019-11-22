First Derek Hough Photos Leak After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Had Emergency Surgery

Dancing With the Stars alum and World of Dance judge Derek Hough is out and about less than a week after revealing he had emergency surgery. In new photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 34-year-old reality TV star was spotted shopping at Barneys New York in Los Angeles with girlfriend Hayley Erbert, telling cameras that he was “getting a little stir crazy” amid his recovery.

For the day trip, Hough kept warm with a navy blue coat with brown fleece collar, which he wore over a dark blue top and jeans. Erbert, who has dated Hough since 2015, kept warm in a red coat and black pants.

See photos of Hough’s outing, as well as a video shared to his Instagram Story on The Daily Mail.

Not long after, Hough again stepped out with his girlfriend to see Frozen 2 on premiere night, taking to Twitter shortly after to show a video of himself lip-syncing to the soundtrack.

“Just saw FROZEN 2 and I’m hyped on this song. “[Hayley Erbert] not quite as enthusiasti,” Hough captioned the video. “[Brendon Urie] crushed it.”

The former DWTS pro’s busy day came after he revealed on Saturday that he had undergone emergency surgery to remove his appendix after he began to experience “sharp” and “severe pain” in his abdomen.

“Woke up at 3am with a severe and a sharp pain in my abdomen. Knew something wasn’t right,” Hough captioned a video of himself carefully dancing in his hospital gown. “Turned out it was appendicitis and had surgery to remove my appendix straight away. This is me immediately after, still a little (a lot) medicated, giving [Hayley Erbert] a (sexy) little dance.”

“Me: Is this doing it for you babe? Hayley: So hot,” he continued with a conversation between himself and his girlfriend. “Thank you for lying to me babe [winky face emoticon].”

“I don’t know anyone that would be sexier than you in a hospital gown and blood clot socks,” Ebert commented on the video.

Prior to the operation, Hough had revealed that he was experiencing discomfort, explaining in a series of clips from his hospital bed that he had just come back from South Korea when “my stomach started hurting really bad.” Hough added that the pain got “progressively worse and worse and worse” and when he woke, he felt a “severe pain in my stomach.” After realizing it could be his appendix, Hough woke up Erbert to take him to the hospital.