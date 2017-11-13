Farrah Abraham’s Ex Sends a Message to Donald Trump

Farrah Abraham’s ex Simon Saran has a message for President Donald Trump.

After Trump tweeted a controversial statement about North Korea Saturday, the occasional Teen Mom cast member sent his support.

“Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me ‘old,’ when I would NEVER call him ‘short and fat?’ Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!” the president tweeted.

While many have criticized his statement as unpresidential and incendiary, Saran wanted to lend his support to the Commander in Chief.

Keep your head up! — Simon (@SimonSaran) November 12, 2017

“Keep your head up!” he tweeted back at Trump.

Saran doesn’t frequently tweet about politics, but does regularly retweet the president and attacks people who criticize him and his policies.

Saran has reportedly quit the Teen Mom franchise since his special Being Simon, which focused on his business flipping houses and his relationship with Abraham.

Teen Mom OG returns Nov. 27 on MTV.