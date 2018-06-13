Watch Farrah Abraham Yell NSFW Profanities to Police Before Beverly Hills Arrest



Farrah Abraham really got into it with the police officers who arrested her at The Beverly Hills Hotel Tuesday night, and the altercation was all caught on video.

See the video here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former Teen Mom is seen in a video obtained by TMZ Wednesday yelling at police, “Go f— yourself!”

“So if you wanna f—ing bulls— me and act like I’m not a real adult, go f— yourself, and go f— yourself and go f— yourself,” she told an officer. “You, not anybody else. Nobody’s talking to anybody else, do you understand me?”

She later denies her part in any kind of fight that went down in the hotel, saying, “I did not attack, or batter, or hurt or injure.”

Abraham continued on her rant when an officer took her wallet. When police went to take her away in their patrol car, she began to cry, sobbing and yelling, “I’m not resisting!”

TMZ broke the news Wednesday that Abraham had been arrested for allegedly hitting a hotel security guard who asked her to leave because she had gotten into a fight with some other guests. Police noted that she seemed intoxicated at the time.

Abraham was booked into jail just before 2 a.m. for battery and trespassing, the publication reported. She was being held on $500 bail.

Abraham has had run-ins with the law before. In 2013, she was arrested under suspicion of DUI in Omaha, Nebraska after police accused her of swerving on a road.

During that incident, TMZ reported at the time that the then-20-year-old got into it with police again, “banging her head against the window while yelling and screaming” when she was placed in the patrol car.

Abraham reportedly ended up registering a .147 BAC level, nearly twice the legal limit.

The mother-of-one left the Teen Mom franchise behind mid-season this year when producers asked her to choose between her work on the MTV reality show and her work in the adult entertainment industry.

In an exclusive statement to PopCulture.com at the time, she sent a fiery final message to the show that made her famous and the women who co-starred on the show with her.

“I wish all the women of Teen Mom the best as their jealousy, hatred, and women-hating should stop and more so lift up and empower women,” she told PopCulture in March. “This show lacks [confidence], [security], honesty and integrity, which is why the adults of this show must be controlled and puppeteered by producers and staff.”

She also sent a warning to co-stars Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood.

“The effect on their children is concerning,” she said. “I deeply hope the mothers and fathers take their children’s development and safety more serious. …As I start a new chapter, I wish all the families the best in safety and health.”

Photo credit: Shutterstock.com