Farrah Abraham Undergoes ‘Scar Camouflage’ Surgery

Farrah Abraham is undergoing another cosmetic procedure to camouflage the scars from her three breast augmentations.

The former Teen Mom star shared a racy snap of herself on Snapchat Saturday, showing off her pink hair hanging over her bare chest, which was covered only by strategically-placed bandages.

“Is this not the best ugly sweater ever?” Abraham joked in the video, later adding, “Scar camouflage, check my girl out,” while showing the sign for the Basma Hameed Clinic.

Abraham appears to be getting ready for the upcoming season of MTV’s Ex on the Beach, which debuts Thursday and will feature her and other reality personalities squaring off with their exes while trying to find love in a beach house filled to the brim with drama.

This will mark the reality star’s return to MTV for the first time since she exited Teen Mom OG over conflicts with the production over her role in the adult entertainment industry and her behavior on set. But just because she is no longer on Teen Mom doesn’t mean she isn’t getting involved in the drama.

Last week, after replacement Bristol Palin mentioned her name in passing as an example of a dramatic person in a rant against the network’s edit of her own storyline, Abraham told TMZ, “I left the Jerry Springer s—, if you will … the only thing teen moms and MTV use my name for is to get attention for the show.”

She continued, “I’m not paid for the publicity of the show, I don’t edit it and I don’t think Bristol is prepared to be on national television or Teen Mom or understand production or TV anymore, and that’s why she brings my name into it, to blame someone who has nothing to do with it.”

“I think she just wants to be a Farrah Abraham herself, like many of the other women who say they hate me and see the worst in me, but they only wish they could have what I have,” she concluded.

Abraham has railed against her Teen Mom replacement in the past, saying in October during SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show, “[Palin] like moves to the same city as me, does the same things as me and I don’t know what that is but it’s a little scary. I don’t want any crazy stuff or people copying or following me or living where I live.”

