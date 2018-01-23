Farrah Abraham Says MTV Cannot ‘Break Her’ in Impassioned Rant

Farrah Abraham is not letting MTV‘s parent company off the hook for what she calls “unlawful ethics” and “vulgar behavior” during the production of Teen Mom OG.

The MTV star posted a clip from the show Monday, in which a producer confronts her, saying, “Out of nine moms, you’re the only one that’s the problem.”

“I’m not difficult!” she responds, to which the producer shakes his head.

The clip was short, but the 26-year-old mother-of-one defended her position in an impassioned caption.

“Never apologize for being an ambitious, confident, and strong minded women,” she captioned the clip. “As I become the best Farrah I can be, I won’t let a man or network be little me, try to break me, lie about who I am to my core, I’m bullied, surrounded and hurt by all the manipulation.”

She continued that as a “protective mother” of 8-year-old Sophia, she will no longer allow this “vulgar behavior,” calling out the MTV crews as untrustworthy and calling the “MTV family” a “disgusting gang of power tripping failed producers and executives who have failed.”

She then accused the network of canceling her dating show, provoking “made up hate” to try and limit her episodes and “spew[ing] their false jealousy, discrimination” and harassment for her “sexual freedoms.”

“I will no longer allow this hateful horrible show around my family,” she continued. “It’s sad producers ruin their top leading network’s show because they let their ego, politics, hate, discrimination and horrible sexual harassment behavior ruin a show.”

Abraham defended her adult toy and lingerie businesses, which the network has taken issue with in the past, saying she has “outshined the Teen Mom brand.”

She then threw shade at her Teen Mom castmates, saying, “I’m not stuck down in a Teen Mom pit with fake friends, relationships, horrible producing, not safe for my child environments, unlawful ethics and companies, depression, etc.”

“I don’t conduct myself like Viacom’s horrible disgusting ethics and I certainly am raising my daughter to treat people better then MTV’s horrible behavior. Our next generation should learn to love humans and treat each other with kindness. Thanks Be To God,” she concluded.

This isn’t the first time Abraham has spoken out against Teen Mom in recent months after they “fake fired” her on camera over her work in the adult entertainment industry.

Since then, she’s called out the show for being “scripted,” alleging that cast members are given pregnancy bonuses and calling them “trash moms.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

