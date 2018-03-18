Farrah Abraham Calls ‘Teen Mom’ Crew ‘Spineless’

Farrah Abraham is taking no prisoners when it comes to her former employers at MTV and Viacom, calling the cast and crew Teen Mom “spineless” in an interview with TMZ.

“I think that is the most unprofessional thing to say,” Abraham said. “As well making out that I quit when I still showed up for voice overs and many other things. And they’re asking me to do a piece for the reunion.”

“I’m pretty easy-going,” Abraham continued. “I’ve got a lot that I deal with every day and I’ve got good people that work with me. They just weren’t the most trustworthy, honest hard-working people like myself. They are a cop out. They’re spineless. So if I’m hard to work with, then they’re spineless.”

Abraham also doubled down on her outrage towards Maci Bookout for calling her out for doing work in the adult entertainment industry, calling Bookout’s appearance on Naked and Afraid hypocritical.

“That’s what I worked with for so many years,” Abraham said. “Thank god that time in my life is done.

Abraham filed a lawsuit against Teen Mom OG and 16 & Pregnant executive producer Morgan J. Freeman, Viacom and a number of production companies for $5 million for allegedly harassing her over her work in the adult film industry.

Abraham claimed she met Freeman at her home in Texas and was “harassed, humiliated and degraded” by the producer. She went on to say that she “feared for her life” based on Freeman’s threats. The 26-year-old mother then went on the claim the harassment was based on “gender stereotypes of how women should act and appear” and that they “unreasonably interfered” with her work and psychological well-being.

MTV announced days later that Teen Mom 3 alum Mackenzie McKee would be replacing Abraham on Teen Mom OG after she was fired from the show.

In an interview with PopCulture.com, Abraham gave a fiery final speech to her former cast members and employers.

“I wish all the women of Teen Mom the best as their jealousy, hatred, and women-hating should stop and more so lift up and empower women,” Abraham told PopCulture.com. “This show lacks [confidence], [security], honesty and integrity, which is why the adults of this show must be controlled and puppeteered by producers and staff.”

“The effect on their children is concerning,” she continued. “I deeply hope the mothers and fathers take their children’s development and safety more serious. As I start a new chapter, I wish all the families the best in safety and health.”