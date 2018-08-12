Farrah Abraham Slams Drita D’Avanzo’s Accusation She Was Too ‘Scared’ to Fight Her

Farrah Abraham isn't too scared to fight Drita D'Avanzo, despite the Mob Wives star's taunts, the Teen Mom OG star told Us Weekly Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, D'Avanzo posted a profanity-filled clip on Instagram, claiming Abraham wouldn't fight her in the MTV star's upcoming celebrity boxing match because she's frightened of her.

"What happened, Farrah, you got scared?" she asked in the video. "Didn't want to fight? Why not?"

The 42-year-old claimed she was going to be a "#petty #queen" in the video's caption and put her boxing match bet on Abraham's opponent, Flavor of Love star Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander. "And now you're fighting Hoopz," she said. "You really think that Hoopz ain't gonna f— you up? I'm gonna put my money on Hoopz."

She continued, "You know what? As a matter of fact, I might wanna come watch the fight," she said while continuing to cook meatballs in her kitchen. "How do you feel about that? You should grow a pair of balls. Nobody got balls. I got meatballs!"

Abraham, 27, then responded to the diss in a statement to Us Weekly, saying, "I'm not in charge of what the company of the celebrity boxing matches choose. Glad the bullies will have fun paying to watch a champion win. Sorry sponsors do not want bullies for [an] anti-bully celebrity boxing match. She wasn't chosen since she was a bully, and I'm excited and have my daughter involved and other kids in youth boxing classes, [it's] great."

The two reality stars have been feuding since June, when the two got into it during a joint appearance at an Atlantic City gentleman's club. At the time, Abraham threw the first social media jab on Instagram Live, saying, "I don't even know why they even shared my night with someone who is a has-been. I'm like give me a break, it's either you're nice, you're amazing, you have good work ethic, or stay the f— out of my way!"

Since then, the two have gone back and forth, with D'Avanzo challenging Abraham to a UFC-style "cage" fight.

Abraham has since slammed her foe as a bully numerous times, and even filed a restraining order against the woman.

There's no show of this fight ending anytime soon, so maybe Abraham and D'Avanzo will have time for a rematch eventually.

