Farrah Abraham Reveals ‘Merry Little Christmas’ Video With Daughter Sophia

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham is kicking off the holidays with a festive video shared to social media with her 10-year-old daughter, Sophia. In the video, Abraham and Sophia appeared in a quick slideshow of photos set to the tune of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” The mother-daughter duo donned multiple festive outfits as they posed in front of a Christmas tree with presents, sitting at a piano and even at a toy shop.

“Have yourself a merry little Christmas however you do it,” Abraham captioned the clip. Many of her fans called the clip “cute” and gushed over the two of them.

“Merry Christmas to you and Sophia,” one commenter wrote.

A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) on Dec 22, 2019 at 5:42pm PST

“Mom and daughter of the year! Keep it going in 2020! Your relationship is a treasure! Happy Holidays!” someone else said.

“Merry Christmas to your wonderful family Farrah xo,” another person wrote.

Still others couldn’t help but call out the clip. “Get a job,” one person wrote.

“Merry Yikesmas,” another said.

Another person expressed frustration with the former MTV star tagging Teen Mom in the post after she was fired from the series in 2017. “Why tf does she tag teen mom? She is not even a part of it anymore and claims to hate it,” the user wrote. “To me she kinda looks like she totally lost it, why is she acting so weird in all of her posts?”

“This poor child has absolutely no life ! No friends no school no sleep overs nothing . All she has is her mother’s deranged idea of life . To me this is so sad . Sophia will rebel as she gets older or she will be totally messed up,” someone else said.

In another holiday post Abraham shared earlier this month, some fans were bewildered by the clip that showed Abraham, 28, decorating her Christmas tree in a matching red bra and panty set.

“Wtf is happening,” one person wrote.

“THIS is sad…” someone else said.

“She’s a hot mess,” another wrote, while someone else left two nauseated emojis.