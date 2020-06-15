Farrah Abraham Posts Video About 'Talking Race' With Daughter Sophia That Has People Upset

Farrah Abraham's latest video addressing the ongoing Black Lives Matter and anti-racism efforts across the world has people calling the former Teen Mom star out for her past racist behavior and political views. The reality personality took to her YouTube channel Sunday to share a 43-minute video titled "Talking About Race A Parents Discussion," during which she promised to reveal how she has been speaking to 11-year-old daughter Sophia about race and racism. The video mostly touched on Abraham's own feelings about the ongoing discussion about racism, and plenty of people had a strong reaction to her tackling the topic in such a lengthy video. Keep scrolling to see her followers' reactions to her efforts.

'Talking Race' "We've all been having these discussions about how we are approaching our at home conversations about racism," she began the video. She continued of the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, "Maybe this is also about abuse. Maybe it's about a lot of generational factors that brought us all to this 2020 point of just being tired of racism and ending the racist behaviors we see online to in person to around our politics, about our judicial systems." Abraham admitted to crying while discussing the topic with her daughter, but her talking about the chat left many of her followers feeling cold based on her past behavior. prevnext

Racist Remarks People were quick to call Abraham out as insincere after the racist remarks she made to Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson’s mother Paula on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition back in 2017. When Paula called Abraham "trailer trash," Abraham reportedly responded, "This is some trailer park trash! Disgusting black piece of s—." Abraham also said at the time that Paula "needs to go to jail and needs to get the s— beat out of her." prevnext

Racist Remarks (Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images) Abraham also made headlines for her bizarre, racist attack on Blac Chyna in 2016. Seemingly unprompted, Abraham commented on the model's Instagram post showing off a new choker, "F—kin monkey ewe s— come up 4 what she is a nothing," she wrote. "Not knocking you but you were Teen Mom, and then became a pornstar or if that's what you like to call yourself!" a commenter responded to her at the time, as per Daily Mail. "You are no better than anyone, and for you to say something so degrading and so nasty just shows what kind of person you are!" prevnext

'This Is New' Needless to say, Abraham's followers didn't see her new video as very sincere. "I have never rolled my eyes so hard at anything before," one person commented. Another added, "Wow. She wants to talk about race suddenly? This is new." To that comment, one user replied that Abraham was doing "damage control," adding it was "too late" for people to care and calling the video "fake and half a—ed." Another added on her YouTube video, "She forgets the racist things she has said. Narcissistic Personality Disorder...." prevnext

Called Out (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images) She was also dragged in the comments for referring to herself as a person of color, saying her father Michael Abraham is Persian. It should be noted that Abraham has previously claimed to be Syrian and Italian on her father's side and Sicilian and Danish on her mother's side. "Brown girl? I see a white woman before me so please enlighten me..." one commenter wrote on her video. Another person added, "Lmfaoooo you are NOT PERSIAN!" prevnext

Trump Support There were also commenters who questioned her current political alignment, as she has previously supported President Donald Trump, who just recently referred to Black Lives Matter protesters as "thugs." In February 2019, Abraham tweeted at Trump, writing, "Hatred should be illegal & the Democrats are holding are country back with their hatred, such attention seeking wastes of spaces, I pray for them." "Thanks Trump for saving our lives unlike the Democrats who want to be killed I guess by China- all Democrats go live in China and die," she added in another tweet. prevnext

'Waste of Space' (Photo: Presley Ann , Getty) In September 2019, she tweeted, "Go Trump! I’m so over the waste of time Democrat’s! Focus on changing the world rather then making up things ... waste of space." And in April of that year, she told WEtv.com quite plainly, "I’m so happy he’s our President! And you know what? My businesses are booming even better so because of him. So thank you President Donald Trump.” prevnext