Farrah Abraham Parties With ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex, Jen Harley, at Gentlemen’s Club

Three reality TV worlds collided Thursday in Las Vegas as former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham partied alongside 90 Day Fiancé‘s Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex, Jen Harley, at the Crazy Horse III gentlemen’s club 10th anniversary celebration. The three controversial reality personalities danced the night away alongside adult film actresses Toochie Cash and Bridget B at the party, making it rain with some serious stacks of cash and indulging in gooey pizza from the VIP section.

In addition to snaps taken by photographers in attendance, the trio made sure to document their night on social media, with Harley sharing to her Instagram Story videos of herself and Abraham fanning themselves with money. Dos Santos Lima shared to her own Story a smiling snap of herself with Harley, while Abraham attempted to quiz the TLC star on her ability to find a boyfriend so quickly after her divorce from husband Colt Johnson in a video on her page.

“We gotta find new hubbies,” Abraham tells Dos Santos Lima, who doesn’t seem to be able to hear the MTV personality when she asks what her secret is.

“We’re in a club and we’re gonna find us a new man,” Abraham doubles down.

The trio was certainly dressed to impress as they walked the red carpet ahead of the event, with Harley looking fabulous in a white, fitted mini dress with dramatic, off-the-shoulder puffed sleeves and feather detailing. Dos Santos Lima was sparkling in a sequined cocktail dress with geometric designs, which she paired with a modern blunt bob and sheer paneling along her collarbone. Abraham stuck with the sexy theme of the night, pairing a leopard print bodysuit with a sheer black duster and calf-high black booties.

Sharing a wild photo from the night to her Instagram grid, Dos Santos Lima made it clear she felt she was truly living the high life, adding money emojis and a gun emoji as if to indicate a gangster lifestyle.

