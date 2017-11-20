Farrah Abraham’s Mom Drags ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry in One Tweet

Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra Danielsen burned Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry so hard in a single tweet this weekend, proving that sass truly is genetic.

Danielsen tweeted a response Saturday to an article about Lowry possibly going on vacation without her three kids, saying she couldn’t keep straight the fathers of Lowry’s children, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Is ‘TM2’ Kailyn Lowry going on another vacation without her three kids? https://t.co/1Qg1dckvEM — MTV Teen Mom (@TeenMomGossip) November 18, 2017

I can’t keep up with all of the baby daddys and girl friends! When does @KailynLowry find time for the children? Very confusing — Debra Danielsen (@ddanielsen) November 18, 2017

“I can’t keep up with all of the baby [daddies] and [girlfriends]!” she wrote. “When does @KailynLowry find time for the children? Very confusing.”

Lowry clapped back immediately, saying, “Debra, don’t do that. You don’t know me. Call me whatever, but don’t ever question me when it comes to my children.”

Debra, don’t do that. You don’t know me. Call me whatever, but don’t ever question me when it comes to my children. — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) November 19, 2017

Danielsen, however, defended her criticism, tweeting back, “I believe you are a good mom. Just concerned about you.”

I believe you are a good mom. Just concerned about you. — Debra Danielsen (@ddanielsen) November 20, 2017

Fans were not here for Danielsen’s drag, pointing out that her daughter is in the adult entertainment industry and that she shouldn’t be so concerned about what goes on in a stranger’s personal life.

I can guarentee with the utmost certainty that the number of baby daddies and girlfriends combine don’t add up to the number of men your daughter has slept with on camera for money 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Its_Kendall (@kendall_briella) November 20, 2017

You ‘re wrong person to give advice about raising children . . @KailLowry . . 😏😏 — Mama Kizito (@Ethiopiawi) November 19, 2017

😂 you debra are the LAST person who need to be judging anyone when it comes to parenting! you aren’t exactly mother of the year.. — rachael m. (@remurray89) November 19, 2017

The second half of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs Monday, Nov. 20, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.