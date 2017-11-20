Reality

Farrah Abraham’s Mom Drags ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry in One Tweet

Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra Danielsen burned Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry so hard in a […]

By

Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra Danielsen burned Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry so hard in a single tweet this weekend, proving that sass truly is genetic.

Danielsen tweeted a response Saturday to an article about Lowry possibly going on vacation without her three kids, saying she couldn’t keep straight the fathers of Lowry’s children, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I can’t keep up with all of the baby [daddies] and [girlfriends]!” she wrote. “When does @KailynLowry find time for the children? Very confusing.”

Lowry clapped back immediately, saying, “Debra, don’t do that. You don’t know me. Call me whatever, but don’t ever question me when it comes to my children.”

Danielsen, however, defended her criticism, tweeting back, “I believe you are a good mom. Just concerned about you.”

Fans were not here for Danielsen’s drag, pointing out that her daughter is in the adult entertainment industry and that she shouldn’t be so concerned about what goes on in a stranger’s personal life.

The second half of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs Monday, Nov. 20, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts