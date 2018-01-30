Farrah Abraham’s Mom Channels Her Inner Rapper With Original Song on ‘Teen Mom OG’

“DebzOG” made another appearance on Teen Mom OG Monday, and even Farrah Abraham’s biggest critics were sympathizing with the MTV personality.

During Abraham’s trip to Italy with mom Debra Danielsen, the two stopped in a karaoke bar, where Danielsen took the opportunity to rap her original song, “DebzOG,” which she dropped in February 2017.

With lyrics like, “Hello, I’m Debra, you’ve seen my face on camera,” and “I’ve had my ups and downs, but now I’m bigger, better. Everybody throw your hands up high if you got your s— together,” the 60-year-old took on the mic with fervor.

Abraham, watching the scene go down, took a flute of what appeared to be champagne to the face…and Twitter didn’t blame her.

While fans were still reeling, Abraham had a tense conversation with her mom about her 8-year-old daughter Sophia’s decision to not attend her upcoming nuptials to Dr. David Metz, which occurred in early November. When Danielsen says she wishes her daughter would attend the ceremony, the reality TV personality defers to her daughter’s feeling about Metz.

“i would love to be with you too, but my daughter doesn’t want to go to the wedding,” she tells her mom. “I’m just keeping it 100 with what Sophia still feels.”

When asked again if she would consider attending her grandma’s wedding, the little girl leaves little room for negotiation.

“I don’t like David,” she says, rebutting Danielsen’s tactic of asking how she would feel if grandma didn’t attend her wedding in the future.

“It’s not about my wedding right now, we’re talking about yours,” she says.

It’s then that Danielsen turns the conversation back to Abraham’s past partners, not all of whom have treated her well.

“Even when you were with people I didn’t approve of and didn’t like, because I could see that they were hurting you, I never turned my back,” she tells her daughter. “I was there no matter what.”

“There’s nobody who can hurt me any worse than my own family,” Abraham fires back before laying down the final line, “We’re not coming, Sophia doesn’t wanna come and that is that.”

Later, alone with Sophia, Abraham tells her daughter how proud she is that she stood up for herself.

“You know what, I’m just happy that you expressed your feelings,” she says. “You know the difference between right and wrong, how to get to know someone, how to better your life, how to choose a good man. And you know, so be it, some people just wanna get married to whoever. But not you, and not your mama, OK?”

Fans of Abraham will know that she does eventually attend her mom’s wedding, so they’ll have to keep tuning in to see how that hard no got turned into a positive RSVP.

