Farrah Abraham Looks Like Kim Kardashian in Video Debuting New Blonde Look

Farrah Abraham is giving us some major Kim Kardashian vibes right now! The Teen Mom OG alum debuted a new platinum blonde look on Instagram Wednesday, and fans think she looks like she’d fit right in on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Abraham showed off her new long blonde locks on Instagram in a filtered video in which she applies lip gloss (with a little difficulty), captioned, “When you get that new gloss & you gotta wahhhhh?! #wcw”

Her followers were quick to comment on the resemblance between reality stars.

“Generic Kim Kardashian much?” one wrote, while another added, “You look like Kim Kardashian when she had her blonde hair! Love it!”

Others accused her of copying the KKW Beauty mogul’s look on purpose, with one user writing, “You try & be like the Kardashians sooo bad” and another saying, “She so wants to be Kim Kardashian.”

Abraham has definitely been on a journey of some kind since she exited Teen Mom OG in 2017, following a conflict between her and production on whether she could continue to appear on the MTV series while also appearing in adult entertainment performances.

Last month, Abraham pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer following her June arrest at The Beverly Hills Hotel, during which she was caught on video yelling at police in a slurred rant. She was sentenced to two years of summary probation and five days of community service or labor and ordered to 12 hours of anger management and to avoid the Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

She also is facing legal troubles on the business side of her life after pulling out of a celebrity boxing match against Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander earlier this month. TMZ reported Wednesday that celebrity boxing promoter Damon Feldman had his legal team serve the reality personality with a cease and desist order after she made disparaging remarks claiming that he was bullying her and therefore her exit from the fight was not in breach of contract.

Abraham’s mom gave their family’s side of the story to Radar, claiming, “We were all planning on getting together up there and watching the match. I said, ‘What about my travel? When do we fly in? Where are we staying?’ They were supposed to get back to all of us. Farrah was like, ‘Mom, he didn’t even get me a ticket!’ I don’t call that Farrah dropping out.”

Feldman disputed that version of events, saying that Abraham had been unreasonable with her demands not only for boxing training and equipment, but also a large number of hotel suites for her family and entourage.

We could still see Abraham fight, however, with a representative from the production company telling Radar, last week, “As of yesterday, they are still going through with it. She’s a partner. She’s on contract. She’s an equity partner. For her to back out, she could get sued for millions. … If she does drop out, we would find another athlete. The show would still go on.”

Photo credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV